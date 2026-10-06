Eastern Cape royal couple make history

An Eastern Cape royal couple has made history with the election, one year apart, of both husband and wife to chair national royal governance structures.

King Ndamase Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase of Western Mpondoland (AmaMpondo AseNyandeni) was elected as chair of the Forum of South Africa’s Majesties on Friday.

He succeeds the late King Makhosoke II Mabena of AmaNdebele, who died in June aged 65.

Ndamase, 43, had served as deputy chair since the forum was established in October 2024 and acted as chair after Mabena’s death.

His wife, Queen MaDosini Tina Ndamase, 42, was elected inaugural chair of the South African Queens Council in March 2025.

The AmaMpondo aseNyandeni royal household is celebrating the double triumph.

The couple has been married since September 2011, after dating since 2009.

Their election to lead the two parallel national royal forums makes them the first husband-and-wife royal team in SA to achieve the distinction. Both will serve five-year terms.

Ndamase’s appointment followed a high-level meeting in Pretoria between the forum and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa.

The election took place amid tensions, with AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo reportedly seeking to position himself as chair after Mabena’s death.

The move reportedly unsettled several royal houses, which insisted the position be filled through a formal collective voting process.

Ndamase rules from the Nyandeni Great Place near Libode, while Dalindyebo rules from the Bumbane Great Place outside Mthatha.

Dalindyebo and AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini did not attend the meeting.

In a video circulating on social media, Dalindyebo took a swipe at Hlabisa, accusing him of undermining royalty.

“I’m very disappointed by Hlabisa, who, despite coming from a respected royal house, shows disrespect to royalty.

"No politician, no president or minister shall summon kings to their offices. They should have paid visits to the kings,” Dalindyebo said.

He also described the kings who attended the meeting as “bootlickers”.

Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII, the Rain Queen of the Balobedu in Limpopo, was elected deputy chair of the forum, succeeding Ndamase.

At 21, Queen Modjadji VII is one of SA’s youngest monarchs, ascending to the throne in 2023 when she turned 18.

Her right to the throne was legally recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa in December 2024.

Hlabisa said her appointment “marks a significant and progressive milestone for the institution of traditional leadership, recognising the growing role and influence of women, particularly young women, within traditional governance structures”.

He said it also reflected “the institution’s commitment to inclusivity, renewal and intergenerational leadership”.

Mabena was the inaugural chair of the Forum of South Africa’s Majesties when it was launched in October 2024.

The forum was established to give kings a direct and collective voice in engaging the president, ministers and other stakeholders.

It operates separately from the national and provincial houses of traditional and Khoi-San leaders.

Hlabisa said traditional and Khoi-San leaders had a critical role to play in promoting ethical governance, inclusive development, social cohesion, nation-building and the participation of women and young people in community affairs.

He called on kings to use their moral authority in rural communities to drive the prevention of gender-based violence and femicide, support survivors and work with the government to implement the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

On local government reform, Hlabisa said traditional leaders must be central partners in integrated development planning, land administration and service delivery, particularly in rural municipalities.

As SA prepares for the local government elections on November 4, Hlabisa urged traditional leaders to encourage eligible citizens to participate peacefully, freely and responsibly while maintaining the non-partisan character of the institution.

Ndamase ascended to the throne in April 2008 at the age of 24 and was coronated on October 3 2018.

He succeeded his mother, Queen Fikelephi Bongolethu Ndamase, who died on June 8 2018, after serving as regent for 11 years.

He comes from a lineage of AmaMpondo kings.

His grandfather, King Tutor Nyangelizwe Vulindlela Ndamase, was the third president of the former Transkei, serving from February 20 1986 to April 26 1994.

Royal spokesperson Nkosi Zwelicacile Bongani Ndamase said the appointment recognised the king’s leadership, wisdom, dedication and commitment to traditional leadership.

“We are confident that His Majesty will serve the Majesties Forum with wisdom, integrity, humility, humanity and dignity, while upholding the values, principles and responsibilities befitting the high office entrusted to him.

"This appointment carries with it a significant responsibility, one that extends beyond the kingdom and speaks to the collective aspirations, unity and advancement of the institution of traditional leadership in SA,” he said.