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NEVER-ENDING TASK: Buffalo City Metro municipal workers assess a newly installed 630kVA distribution transformer at the Dimbaza Industrial Zone. Employees expressed frustration, stating they are routinely deployed to replace stolen cables and transformers at the same sites almost weekly. Picture: MFUNDO PILISO
NEVER-ENDING TASK: Buffalo City Metro municipal workers assess a newly installed 630kVA distribution transformer at the Dimbaza Industrial Zone. Employees expressed frustration, stating they are routinely deployed to replace stolen cables and transformers at the same sites almost weekly. Picture: MFUNDO PILISOPicture: MFUNDO PILISO

Government promises to beef up security at Dimbaza industrial park

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