Government promises to beef up security at Dimbaza industrial park

NEVER-ENDING TASK: Buffalo City Metro municipal workers assess a newly installed 630kVA distribution transformer at the Dimbaza Industrial Zone. Employees expressed frustration, stating they are routinely deployed to replace stolen cables and transformers at the same sites almost weekly. Picture: MFUNDO PILISOPicture: MFUNDO PILISOGovernment promises to beef up security at Dimbaza industrial parkMfundo Piliso5 OCT 2026, 05:165 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumContinue reading with a subscription.Subscribe for full access to our journalism.View subscriptionsAlready subscribed? Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related News22 SEP 2026PremiumCo-operative approach needed to stem Dimbaza power infrastructure theftDaily Dispatch Editorial21 SEP 2026Residents and businesses battle rampant electrical infrastructure theft in DimbazaMfundo Piliso19 MAY 2026PremiumDeputy minister decries state of Buffalo City industrial parksMandilakhe Kwababana