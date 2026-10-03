Golf club worker crushed to death by glass panels

A 50-year-old maintenance worker died after being crushed by heavy glass panels while offloading construction materials at the East London Golf Club on Friday.

Several of his colleagues were injured in the incident and taken to a private hospital in the city. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The workers were offloading steel poles, glass panels and other materials for the construction of a new padel court at the club when the accident occurred.

One of the workers involved in the offloading, who asked not to be named, said five workers had been helping unload the materials from a truck.

"We were offloading the materials and we had already placed down the heavy poles," he said.

"When we got to the glass, I heard a call that the glass was falling."

He said one of his colleagues was struck and trapped beneath the glass.

Police were at the scene taking statements from workers and the truck driver when the Dispatch arrived.

Police had not yet released the identity of the man who died.

East London Golf Club declined to comment on the incident on Friday night.

A construction manager involved in the padel court project also declined to comment.

Forensic pathology officials removed the man's body from the scene after 6pm.

Colleagues said the man had worked at the club for several decades and was a well-liked member of staff.

One colleague described him as a "people person" who would be missed.