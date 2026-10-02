Rhodes fees protest suspended after talks

A disruptive student protest over Rhodes University’s proposed new fee payment protocol has been suspended, with the university returning to normal academic operations after management and student leaders met to address the dispute.

This comes after the university executive and the student representative council (SRC) held an engagement on Wednesday evening to discuss a memorandum submitted by student leaders over the proposed 2027 fee payment protocols.

The university said the meeting was constructive and resulted in “significant convergence” on key issues raised by the SRC.

SRC secretary-general Keketso Dibakwane told the Daily Dispatch that student leaders were satisfied that their concerns had been given proper consideration.

“As the SRC, we are glad that the memorandum submitted by student leaders has been considered fully,” she said.

A follow-up engagement is planned for early next week to deal with outstanding matters and draft recommendations for consideration by the university’s governance structures, including the university council.

The university said the situation had stabilised, allowing teaching, learning and other institutional operations to resume.

Dibakwane said students had returned to class and resumed their academic programmes while awaiting the outcome of further discussions between the university executive and the SRC.

“They are sharing opinions about the interdict they are seeing on boards and entrances around campus. They are concerned about what this means for dissent,” she said.