Essential services at risk due to students’ protest, warns Rhodes University

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Rhodes University has made an urgent appeal to its student representative council (SRC) and protesting students to allow essential-services staff onto campus — and warned that students could be left without meals and water amid an ongoing shutdown.

In a media statement released on Tuesday, the university gave students until 1pm on Wednesday to facilitate access for employees responsible for services, including preparing and serving meals and providing water.

The university said if access were not granted by that time, it would be unable to provide essential services to students.

The dispute comes amid student protests against the university’s proposed 2027 student debt protocol.

SRC representatives called for a R75,000 residence debt ceiling. This is a proposed student demand that would allow students to stay in campus housing even if they owe up to R75,000 in unpaid fees. The university’s fee protocol restricts residence access if unpaid debt exceeds a much lower threshold.

The SRC also called for an end to 50% upfront registration requirements and protections against Nsfas-funded students being referred to debt collection agencies.

Academic activities have been suspended indefinitely as students continue demonstrations at protest stations across the campus.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, the SRC said it remained committed to opposing the proposed debt protocol through peaceful protest.

The student council also distanced itself from incidents involving unidentified individuals who it said had engaged in conduct that could result in damage to university property.

The student leadership said the focus of the protest was challenging the proposed student debt protocol and securing a response to concerns raised by students.

Rhodes University said its executive leadership was increasingly concerned about the effect of the shutdown on students living on campus.

The university said it recognised students’ right to raise concerns and engage management on issues affecting them, but warned that disruption to essential services was placing students and staff in an increasingly difficult situation.

“The university continues to engage with student leadership through the appropriate institutional processes towards finding a constructive and sustainable way forward,” it said.