Daily Dispatch enters new digital chapter with new website and subscription platform

The Daily Dispatch is entering an exciting new chapter with the launch of a brand new website and subscription platform, bringing readers a refreshed digital experience and an easier way to stay connected to the news that matters most to them.

The new digital platform forms part of Daily Dispatch’s ongoing journey under new ownership and as part of Ubuntu Media, with a focus on improving the way readers access, experience and engage with the publication online.

For readers, the new website offers a fresh digital home for Daily Dispatch’s journalism, while the new subscription platform provides a streamlined experience for managing subscriptions and accessing digital content.

As part of the move to the new platform, existing readers and subscribers will need to re-register on the Daily Dispatch’s new website.

What this means for you. Not a paying subscriber? Readers who currently access Daily Dispatch digital stories but do not have a paid subscription will need to re-register on the new website to continue enjoying access to our online content.

Are you a long-term paying subscriber? Your existing subscription remains active. Simply re-register on the new Daily Dispatch website and we will link your current subscription to your new account.

Are you a monthly paying subscriber? You will also need to re-register on the new website. When your next monthly payment becomes due, you will be prompted to re-enter your banking details on our new subscription platform.

Click www.dailydispatch.co.za to re-register on the new website.

Not yet a subscriber or want to renew your subscription?

To mark the launch of the new digital platform, Daily Dispatch is also introducing a special offer. For a limited time, new subscribers can get digital access to both the Daily Dispatch and The Herald for just R40 per month — giving readers two trusted Eastern Cape news brands in one digital subscription. Click www.dailydispatch.co.za/buy/ to subscribe to the special combo offer.

The launch marks another step in Daily Dispatch’s continued evolution, while staying true to its role as a trusted source of news and information for the communities it has served for generations.

We look forward to welcoming you to our new digital home.

Kind regards,