Five to appear in Dutywa court over torched AB350 bus

Five men are expected to appear in the Dutywa magistrate’s court on Wednesday facing charges related to the torching of an AB350 bus.

Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the incident followed an alleged attack by Van Taxi members on an AB350 bus travelling from Willowvale to Dutywa on Tuesday.

“They allegedly pelted it with stones and attacked the driver,” he said.

“Subsequently, they allegedly robbed the driver of an estimated cash amount of R3,500 and torched the bus.

“Approximately 40 bus passengers were hiding in nearby residential premises when the incident occurred.

“The driver and one passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken for medical attention.”

Binqose said while police were still at the crime scene, they received information about another AB350 bus which the Van Taxi members were also allegedly chasing.

Police proceeded to the scene.

“However, police found the bus safe and escorted it.

“Police have arrested five male suspects and the following cases have been opened against them — malicious damage to property, assault with grievous bodily harm and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“The five suspects are expected to appear in the Dutywa magistrate’s court tomorrow (September 30).

“The SAPS is closely monitoring the area to prevent any future attacks. Extra deployment has been requested from POP.

“A meeting is being organised with all affected parties to find a long-term solution.”

Meanwhile, transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has severely criticised the torching of the bus and the alleged violent incidents.

“MEC Nqatha applauds police for their swift action in arresting the five suspects,” Binqose said.

“The MEC has also encouraged all parties to sit around the table to iron out their differences, and to refrain from violence and intimidation.

“The MEC has issued a stern warning to perpetrators that the government will not tolerate violence and destruction of property, and they will face the full force of the law.”