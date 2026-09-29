Backing herself to build Studio.V

Veronique Stone is “really popular” with blondes.

“All the blondes come to me. I wish I was famous for something easier — when I have five sets of highlights in a day, my back is broken,” the 36-year-old said.

On a busy day, Stone can see up to 16 people at Studio.V in Steenbras Square, Nahoon, where she offers cutting, colouring and styling for men and women, with a particular focus on highlights and colour work.

Stone, originally from Komani, has worked in the industry since 2009.

She trained in Bloemfontein, then completed her apprenticeship at Maison Costa before coming to KuGompo City.

The training was gruelling, with 50-hour weeks and only three of the 13 people in her year finishing.

“Hairdressing has been my passion for as long as I can remember.

“After working and training in top salons, I knew I wanted to create something of my own,” she said.

Studio.V opened in 2022 in what was then a newly built, empty space.

“When we started we were the first tenants. It was a brand-new building, it was literally like an empty shell.”

By her second year, Stone was consistently booked two to three weeks in advance.

She now works with two operators and a receptionist.

“Being a hairstylist and running a business are two very different things, but I’ve learnt that sometimes you have to back yourself before you feel completely ready.

“Studio.V was a leap of faith and I am incredibly proud and grateful for what it has become.”

Stone is particular about the standard she sets, down to arriving at the salon dressed in full glam.

“People appreciate my professionalism and consistency.

“I always try to be my happy, bubbly self despite how I’m feeling on the day.”

Some of those relationships stretch back years.

“One of my longest-standing clients — her family have literally moved with me wherever I’ve been, even when I originally started in my one-bedroom home.

“She is recovering from breast cancer, so we had to shave her hair off, but it’s finally growing back, curlier, and we are embracing it.

“She had colour done for the first time in a year-and-a-half and she was saying she finally is starting to feel like herself again. I’m so lucky to share these moments with my clients.”

Stone’s plans for Studio.V are equally clear.

“My dream is to grow the brand and own a beautiful property that becomes the permanent home of Studio.V — a space that reflects everything I’ve worked so hard to build.”

And she does not plan on putting down the scissors anytime soon.