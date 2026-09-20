‘Anarchy’ in ANC caused ‘catastrophic’ electoral list debacle: Mabuyane

“The issue is about ill-discipline. The ANC must deal with this matter, deal with it decisively and effectively. It must teach everybody who accepts the responsibility of leading the ANC to understand that that responsibility is not something you can just easily play with.”

The Eastern Cape ANC is facing one of its gravest electoral crises after candidate lists were not submitted in time for four municipalities. The party pinned its hopes on legal action but Mabuyane conceded that failure would carry severe political consequences.

“It is a huge blow, seriously catastrophic,” he said.

Mabuyane’s intervention places renewed pressure on the national secretariat, including secretary-general Mbalula, and Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who are locked in an increasingly bitter public dispute.

Mabuyane was adamant that responsibility should not be shifted to the NEC or the provincial executive committee (PEC). Answers have to come from the administrative machinery of the organisation — from regional structures to national headquarters.

Eastern Cape provincial structures had completed their list process a week before the August 28 deadline, giving those responsible for submitting the documents ample time to meet the IEC’s requirements.

According to Mabuyane, the province’s list had already been elevated to national level by the time of the final NEC meeting before the deadline.