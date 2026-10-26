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People and Organisations

Browse the people and organisations appearing in our latest reporting.

ANC9 storiesAustralia Men's Cricket Team9 storiesMarco Jansen9 storiesTemba Bavuma9 storiesBuffalo City Metropolitan Municipality8 storiesDafabet Test Series8 storiesGqeberha7 storiesSimon Harmer7 storiesSouth Africa Men's Cricket Team7 storiesSt George's Park7 storiesDemocratic Alliance6 storiesKagiso Rabada6 storiesMatt Renshaw6 storiesScott Boland6 storiesWiaan Mulder6 storiesAfrican National Congress5 storiesAiden Markram4 storiesAlex Carey4 storiesAnrich Nortje4 storiesDafabet Warriors4 storiesMitchell Starc4 stories
Latest CoverageFresh reporting from across the site
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Sensitive documents left behind at abandoned police office

Sensitive police files, including rape dockets linked to a Mdantsane serial rapist, witness affidavits, and detectives' personal records, have been compromised after being abandoned in a deserted police cluster facility. The R25.5m…

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
  • Mandilakhe Kwababana And Mpumzi Mshweshwe
BEACH SAFETY
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Nahoon Beach remains closed after two shark sightings

Nahoon Beach has remained closed to bathers following consecutive shark sightings, despite nearby Orient and Eastern beaches reopening after a recent fatal attack.

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
Eastern Cape great-grandma Nowanele Mvuza of Dutywa died on her 119 birthday. Picture: Supplied
EASTERN CAPE
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Centane great-grandmother in line for record, dies on 119th birthday

Eastern Cape centenarian Nowanele Yucu Mvuza, who was undergoing verification to be officially recognised as the world's oldest person, passed away on her 119th birthday.

  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
UDM deputy president and MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa with United Democratic Student Movement members during a visit to Walter Sisulu University’s Butterworth campus.
ELECTIONS
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UDM promises economic revival in campaign visit to amaRharhabe kingdom

During an election campaign visit to the amaRharhabe kingdom, the UDM pledged to revive dormant industrial hubs like Dimbaza and place traditional leaders at the heart of municipal planning in Buffalo City Metro.

  • Mfundo Piliso
EC councillor shot dead. Picture: SUPPLIED

Eastern Cape councillor shot dead by unidentified assailants

Police in Dutywa have launched a murder and house robbery investigation following the fatal shooting of a 63-year-old councillor on Friday night. The victim was attacked inside his home in Bende village after an altercation with two…

  • Lulamile Feni