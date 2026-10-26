In the news
Browse the people and organisations appearing in our latest reporting.
Sensitive police files, including rape dockets linked to a Mdantsane serial rapist, witness affidavits, and detectives' personal records, have been compromised after being abandoned in a deserted police cluster facility. The R25.5m…
Nahoon Beach has remained closed to bathers following consecutive shark sightings, despite nearby Orient and Eastern beaches reopening after a recent fatal attack.
Eastern Cape centenarian Nowanele Yucu Mvuza, who was undergoing verification to be officially recognised as the world's oldest person, passed away on her 119th birthday.
During an election campaign visit to the amaRharhabe kingdom, the UDM pledged to revive dormant industrial hubs like Dimbaza and place traditional leaders at the heart of municipal planning in Buffalo City Metro.
Police in Dutywa have launched a murder and house robbery investigation following the fatal shooting of a 63-year-old councillor on Friday night. The victim was attacked inside his home in Bende village after an altercation with two…