Changan presents global brand and product line-up

Changan chose the Mondial de l’Auto 2026 (Paris Motor Show 2026) to present its global brand and product line-up, including the European debut of the Nevo brand and three new models bound for SA.

Nevo is Changan’s family-focused “new energy” line, and the all-new, all-electric Nevo Q05 is its first model developed for global markets.

Changan Group general manager Zhao Fei said it was a landmark moment for the Chinese automaker.

“Changan is here for the long-term, putting down roots and growing in Europe,” Fei said.

Globally, one million customers have chosen Nevo in the last three years, and in China the Q05 has been the best-selling compact SUV for six consecutive months.

Europe will get the Q05 in the first quarter of 2027, with it arriving in SA in the third quarter of 2027.

Next up is the Nevo Q06, a larger and more svelte mid-size crossover SUV.

The vehicle, designed in Europe and confirmed for SA (timing still to be finalised), pairs an electrified powertrain with 100km of electric-only range and a combined range of more than 1,000km.

In Paris, Changan revealed a more modern, facelifted iteration of the Deepal S07 and a new PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) derivative, both due in SA in the third quarter of 2027.

Also on stand were the right-hand-drive Deepal S05 PHEV and the CS55 (UNI-S) PLUS BlueCore HEV, the latter making its first appearance outside China.

Finally, the Avatr Concept T09, Avatr’s tech-luxury flagship SUV, offers a new take on luxury that it intends to share with Europe.

Its super-hybrid system pairs a 180 kW 2.0-litre turbocharged engine up front with two 225 kW motors at the rear, for a combined 630 kW.

Jameel Motors SA country manager Marinus Venter said: “It is wonderful to see new South Africa-destined vehicles unveiled at the 2026 Paris Motor Show.

"Mondial de l'Auto is one of the world’s leading motor shows and has the distinction of being the first international motor show in history.