Hyundai named a finalist in Future of HR Awards

Hyundai Automotive SA has been named a finalist in the 2026 Future of HR Awards.

The recognition celebrates the company’s growing focus on women and youth empowerment, skills creation and an inclusive workplace as strategic drivers of business growth.

According to Ralf Fletcher, Top Media CEO and organiser, the awards celebrate the visionaries, innovators, and change-makers who are actively shaping the future of work across Africa.

“Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s nomination highlights your exceptional dedication, leadership and impactful HR practices within your organisation.

"Being recognised as a finalist places the company among an elite group of industry pioneers setting the benchmark for organisational excellence.”

The recognition comes at a time when Hyundai is expanding its investment in SA’s talent pipeline.

Human Resources Director at Hyundai Automotive South Africa, Christine Masinga, said the company's national apprenticeship programme supports 338 active apprentices, including 80 women.

“For us, empowerment is not a programme sitting parallel to our core business however it is part of how we build the business,” she said.

“Whether it is giving a young person their first opportunity, creating pathways for women into technical careers or enabling our employees to grow into leadership, our responsibility is to create meaningful opportunities that translate into lasting capability.”

CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa, Stanley Anderson, said their empowerment agenda is about building capability for the future of the automotive industry.

“Our responsibility is to create opportunities that allow people to enter, grow and ultimately lead.”