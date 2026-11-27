November 27- December 5

Friday 27

* Kick off your festive shopping at the BYD East London Christmas Night Market, running from 5pm to 9pm at Kelston BYD. This family-friendly market features local traders selling clothing, jewellery, cosmetics, toys, stationery, DIY tools, handcrafted gifts and sweet treats. Food trucks will be available, along with face-painting for children and a visit from Father Christmas. Entry is free. For more information, call 043-050-7279 or visit the BYD East London Facebook page.

* Join Slow Lounge for a two-day Berlin November-inspired event, from 10am to 2am. Enjoy local DJ performances, a full food menu, and signature cocktails. General entry is free; VIP access is R200. Reservations via 079-772-5179.

* Cofimvaba Praise Overflow is a praise and worship evening at the Cofimvaba High School hall, themed "Rise of Kingdom Servants". Registration starts at 4.30pm, the programme begins at 6.30pm. Guests are encouraged to dress in royal colors. The event features Ziyanda Tshangana, Esethu Dywili (The Poet), and local talent. Ticket prices range from R142.50 to R300, available via Webtickets or at Boxer and Pick n Pay stores. For inquiries, contact 061-722-5187 or 071-521-5148.

* The Buffs Club Wine Festival 2026, hosted by The Buffalo Club, from 5pm to 10pm. The event will feature wine tastings, food pairings and live music, including soft and folk rock performances. Tickets available online via Quicket from R150. For inquiries call 079-211-8849 or gm@buffsclub.com.

Saturday 28

* Join the Christmas Community Market from 9am to 1pm at the NG Kerk gardens in Beacon Bay. Entry is free. Explore 70 stalls featuring handmade crafts, festive décor and unique gifts from local businesses, along with music from Wild Coast Radio. Enjoy a variety of food options including breakfast rolls, boerewors and pancakes. For inquiries, contact 043-748-3111.

* The Sunnyridge Community Gathering is from 9am at the Sunningdale Avenue Field in Sunnyridge. The event will feature food stalls, live entertainment, jumping castles, games and a kids' treasure hunt costing R50 per child. Canine and EMS demonstrations are set for around 1pm.

* Join the community for the East London Zoo Clean-Up and Restoration from 9am to noon at the Queens Park Zoological Gardens on Beaconsfield Road in Parkside. Open to all volunteers with free entry, this morning initiative brings locals together to clean the grounds, restore animal habitats and support the zoo's wildlife. For more information or updates, check out the Facebook event post.

* Join the community for a coastal cleanup at Bonza Bay Beach in Beacon Bay to help keep our shoreline and the Quinera River mouth free of plastic and marine debris. While no official public start time has been confirmed yet, volunteers are encouraged to check in with local groups like East London Beach Cleanups and Save A Fishie for updates. Entry is open to anyone looking to lend a hand; just bring heavy-duty gloves, refuse or recycling bags, sunblock, water and a rain jacket as scattered showers and temperatures around 23°C are forecast for the day.

* Milk & Honey: Chocolate And Olives Addition — a daytime social event organised by The Groove Alert and Ekoneni Lounge at 1pm, located at Ekoneni Lounge, Mdantsane NU 1. The event features DJ sets by DJ Jaivane, with a dress code of brown, beige, nude and olive. Ticket prices range from R100 from Webtickets, with updates posted on Instagram and Facebook.

* CULTURECOLOURS at Umtata Health Club | Xceptional Fitness in Mthatha. The event, hosted by CaptureGREEDY, starts at noon with festivities lasting from 4pm to 3am. It's an 18+ gathering featuring food, drinks, games and live performances by Inkosi Yama Ndebele, Pro Chxld and Dyna Steez, along with DJs Kate Brown and Tasha. Tickets range from R100 to R300 via Webtickets. Cooler boxes can be brought until 6pm for R150 each. For lineup and updates, follow CaptureGREEDY on Facebook or check Webtickets.

* The G Lounge Marquee returns for its eighth edition at Berlin November 2026 running from 11am to 11pm at Berlin Racecourse in Ntabozuko (Berlin). Hosted by Fresh Corporation, this trackside hospitality experience features a private viewing deck overlooking the finish line, a harvest table, full table and bar service, and live performances headlined by Nia Pearl alongside DJ Welo, Skindeep and themixwells. Tickets are priced between R6,500 and R65,500 via Webtickets.

* The Border Bonsai Society annual bonsai show from 8am to 5pm and on Sunday from 8am to 2pm at the Old Selbornian Club. The event features diverse bonsai displays and allows visitors to receive repotting assistance for their own trees. Entry fees are R30 for adults and R10 for children aged 12 and under. Further updates can be found on Algoa FM or the Border Bonsai Society's Facebook Group.

* The third edition of Let Go & Blossom, themed "She Deserved To Live," from 2pm to 5pm at House 87, Quigney. In partnership with #LangaForMen, the gathering focuses on sisterhood, collective healing, personal safety and discussions on femicide. Tickets start at R450, available through Quicket.

* The Cake Lovers & Family Picnic, hosted by Mzansi Vibe Events, from 10am to 5pm at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery. Tickets start at R50 and are available through Quicket. The event includes a live cake-eating competition, food stalls, games, a photo booth and music by a DJ, along with a kids' corner featuring a jumping castle.

* Back2RnB with ICE Flake and APO (Sip N Chill) is a music event hosted by 2Smooth Productions at The Circle, Gonubie. It runs from 3pm to 2am, featuring Old School R&B, 2000s R&B, Soul and Slow Jams. Headlined by DJ Ice Flake and APO, it includes sets from Dimples, Big Laanie, Vino, D'Angelo, Divakes, DJ JR and Master Jam. Tickets available online via Quicket, local sellers and at the gate, from R120. Table bookings can be made at 079-828-7000.

* Esther Miller Live in East London at St Joseph's Prep & College in Beacon Bay. The concert features vocalist Esther Miller, guitarist Wayne Bosch and bassist Peter Ndlala. Doors open at 5pm for a 6pm start in the outdoor amphitheatre, with an indoor option available if needed. Guests are welcome to bring picnic baskets. Tickets are R150 for adults and R80 for students, bookable via Quicket. For more information, contact Angela at 084-623-5491.

Sunday 29

* Charene Harris Just Dance Studio presents "A Little Broadway Magic" at the Guild Theatre starting at 3pm. The afternoon showcase celebrates musical theatre storytelling through movement. Tickets cost R100 and can be booked by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to Alison on 084-500-4721.

Saturday 5

* Malankane headlines a festive session at Zaza Beach from 5pm to 2am. The event features local talents including SKARA, GQ XCLSV, TEK and AGENTLUNGAZ. Tickets can be purchased via Webtickets from R200. For updates or table bookings, contact Zaza Beach Club through their Facebook or call 066-176-0493.

* Family Day Pop-Up Picnic: The Garden Experience, hosted by Cinna Lounge from 10am until late at Shiloh River in Samtyityi (near Whittlesea). The outdoor gathering offers a full day of entertainment for all ages, including water play, jumping castles, face painting, beard games, group activities, and live music sets from DJ Luniko, DJ Sin, and DJ Mce SA. Food and drinks will be sold at the venue, and attendees are welcome to bring camping chairs and empty cooler boxes. Tickets are available online through Webtickets in a price range of R50 to R350 across different tiers, while gate prices are set at R80 for kids, R200 for adults, and R350 for VIP access.

* Mthatha Inyama Fest from noon to 6pm at Confluence, Mthatha, located at Erf 263, Mthatha Dam West. Hosted by Confluence, this afternoon meat-tasting festival centres around open-fire cooking by the dam and features a wide variety of cuts and specialities. Attendees can sample everyday favourites like beef, mutton, chicken, and fish, alongside gourmet and exotic options such as wagyu, rabbit, chevon, snails, ugeme, frog legs and game meats, including kudu, springbok, zebra, ostrich and crocodile. Non-refundable tickets are priced from R500 for early bird access and between R700 and R750 for general admission via Webtickets, with additional event details listed on Eventza. Please note that drinks are sold separately on-site, and strictly no takeaways, cooler boxes or outside food and drinks are permitted.