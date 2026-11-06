Nia Pearl takes The G Lounge stage at Berlin November 2026

Nia Pearl’s headline appearance adds to that experience. Her hit “Shela”, with Sam Deep, Boohle and Mano, has surpassed 42 million Spotify streams, reached No.1 on Spotify and Apple Music South Africa and earned national recognition. Her achievements make her a fitting headline attraction for The G Lounge stage.

Her return to the province gives The G Lounge audience an opportunity to celebrate an artist whose success reaches well beyond her hometown.

Berlin November began as a traditional horse racing gathering and has become a major cultural occasion in the town of Berlin outside East London, bringing racing, fashion, food and music together. At the centre of its premium hospitality offering, The G Lounge continues to create a distinctive finish-line experience. With Nia Pearl now confirmed to headline, guests can look