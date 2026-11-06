Webtickets opens sales for premium trackside experience in Berlin
Nia Pearl takes The G Lounge stage at Berlin November 2026
Eastern Cape-born Amapiano star behind Shela brings homecoming performance to finish-line marquee
2 min read
The G Lounge has revealed acclaimed amapiano vocalist Nia Pearl as its headline performer for the upcoming Berlin November on Saturday 28 November 2026. Set within one of the event’s premier trackside hospitality marquees, the homecoming performance promises an elevated mix of live music, fashion and finish-line horse racing in the Eastern Cape.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Amapiano star Nia Pearl will headline The G Lounge marquee at Berlin November on 28 November 2026.
Born in eMthatha, the vocalist makes a high-profile return to her home province following chart-topping success with hit records such as Shela.
Established in 2017, The G Lounge offers private viewing decks overlooking the finish line alongside bespoke hospitality.
The Berlin November has transformed from a traditional horse racing meet into a premier cultural festival celebrating sport, food and entertainment.
Tickets for the marquee experience are on sale through Webtickets.
The G Lounge, one of Berlin November’s most recognised trackside hospitality destinations, has announced acclaimed Amapiano vocalist Nia Pearl as its headline act for Saturday 28 November 2026.
Born Peleka Lwana in eMthatha, the singer returns to her home province for a performance that brings one of South Africa’s leading contemporary voices to a marquee celebrated for its premium hospitality, music and race-day atmosphere.
Established in 2017, The G Lounge has grown into a destination within Berlin November. Its private viewing deck overlooks the finish line, placing guests close to the racing while offering a distinctive social experience beyond the track.
Bespoke décor, premium dining, dedicated service and live entertainment have made the marquee a meeting place for business leaders, cultural figures and guests who return for the fashion, company and celebration as much as the racing itself.
Nia Pearl’s headline appearance adds to that experience. Her hit “Shela”, with Sam Deep, Boohle and Mano, has surpassed 42 million Spotify streams, reached No.1 on Spotify and Apple Music South Africa and earned national recognition. Her achievements make her a fitting headline attraction for The G Lounge stage.
Her return to the province gives The G Lounge audience an opportunity to celebrate an artist whose success reaches well beyond her hometown.
Berlin November began as a traditional horse racing gathering and has become a major cultural occasion in the town of Berlin outside East London, bringing racing, fashion, food and music together. At the centre of its premium hospitality offering, The G Lounge continues to create a distinctive finish-line experience. With Nia Pearl now confirmed to headline, guests can look
forward to an afternoon and evening shaped by racing, exceptional hospitality and live music. Tickets for The G Lounge on 28 November 2026 are available through Webtickets. More information: www.glounge.co.za.