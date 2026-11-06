East London Gig Guide: top events and entertainment this November

November 6-22 Friday 6

· The band Georgetown will perform live at the Bay Collective in Beacon Bay, starting at 8pm. Tickets are available online through FIXR, with limited early bird tickets for R150, general admission for R180, and VIP access for R220. Find additional venue information on the Bay Collective website.

Saturday 7

· Cintsa Horses Rescue and Rehab Centre Adventure Day begins at 7am, at Emerald Vale Brewery near Chintsa. Organised with Pink Fairy Multisport Adventures, this annual fundraiser features a 25km adventure race, 5km and 8km trail runs, an 8km fun horse ride, a giant screen for rugby, a bonfire, and lucky draws. Participants can enter online and purchase R50 raffle tickets to win weekend accommodation prizes. For inquiries or ticket bookings, contact Mike Webb at 084-597-8254, Klara at 076-092-3288, or Georgie Dickerson at georgiedickerson49@gmail.com or 083- 459- 6646.

· Movements Dance School stages its ballet, tap, and dance production, titled Under the Same Sky, in Makhanda, from 6-7pm at the Monument Theatre. Tickets start at R110 and can be purchased online via Quicket.

· Ladies in Shades, a women-focused social and music event runs from 10am to 11.59pm at Ekoneni Butchery in Mdantsane Unit 1. Tickets start at R100, and there is a strict no under 18s age restriction. Tickets are available via Quicket.

· The OF BEAT event is at 5pm at the Zaza Beach Club, Esplanade, Quigney. Ticket prices range from R250 to R300, and bookings can be made through Webtickets.

· The Fine and Fabulous Reloved Edit Market is at 42 Pearce Street, KuGompo City, from 9am until 2pm. Preloved items, upcycled goods, as well as a handmade curated market.

Thursday 12

· The 13th annual Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards evening hosted by Nico Panagio is at the East London International Convention Centre from 6pm. Tickets priced at R720 per person or R7,200 for a table of 10 can be reserved by contacting bookings@dispatch.co.za or calling 043-008-5132.

Friday 13

· Nathi Mankayi’s The Buyelekhaya Tour at the Guild Theatre, at 7pm. Tickets, at R400, can be purchased online through Webtickets or Bandsintown.

· The Guardians of Hope | Black Tie Gala at the East London Golf Club, starting at 7pm, in support of local childcare for abandoned and vulnerable children. Individual tickets cost R500, including a three-course dinner, with table sponsorship options available. Bookings can be made through Quicket.

· Day of golf and fun at Olivewood Private Estate & Golf Club. The 4-Ball Alliance costs R3,000 per team, including golf cart hire and a half-way house meal. Registration starts at 9.30am, with a shotgun start at 11am, and prize-giving at 5.30pm. This event supports Lilyfontein School.

Saturday 14

· The Limp Bizkit and Rage Against The Machine Tribute show at The Circle on Main Road in Gonubie, featuring high-energy performances from 3 Dollar Bill / Skimp Bizkit honouring Limp Bizkit, alongside Calm Like A Bomb delivering the hits of Rage Against The Machine. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets available through Quicket, starting at R120, while general admission tickets will also be sold at the door for R200.

Sunday 15