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Amandla Danca Teatro, the Gompo Arts Centre and Rhodes University staged 'Enyobeni' at the National Arts Festival.
Amandla Danca Teatro, the Gompo Arts Centre and Rhodes University staged 'Enyobeni' at the National Arts Festival.Picture: ALAN EASON

Protest through art: How local theatre is keeping the memory of the 21 Enyobeni victims alive

Enyobeni awareness play to be performed at four Buffalo City venues

Free performances across four venues aim to spark dialogue on accountability and protecting children

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
3 min read

The tragic deaths of 21 teenagers at the Enyobeni tavern in 2022 are being brought to the stage as the award-winning production ‘Enyobeni The Play’ embarks on a four-venue tour across Buffalo City. Running from October 17 to 23, the production uses theatre to confront the urgent crisis of underage drinking and spotlight community accountability.

Presented by Advent Concepts in partnership with the Gompo Arts Centre, the 45-minute Brechtian performance features local township youth and will offer free admission to ensure accessibility for families, pupils, and residents throughout the region.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • ‘Enyobeni The Play’ revisits the 2022 tragedy where 21 young people died in Scenery Park, touring four Buffalo City venues from October 17 to 23.
  • The 45-minute production, presented primarily in isiXhosa, blends acting, music, and dance to explore underage drinking, greed, and adult responsibility.
  • All performances will be free to attend and will be followed by open community discussions on youth safety and decision-making.
  • Featuring 25 performers from local townships, the play previously clinched the Standard Bank Standing Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.
  • Supported by public arts funding, the organisers hope to secure additional resources to tour the production across the Eastern Cape and nationally.

The tragic Enyobeni tavern incident will be revisited through theatre as the award-winning production, 'Enyobeni The Play', returns to four stages in KuGompo City from October 17 to 23. The aim of the production is to encourage conversations about youth safety, community responsibility and preventing similar tragedies. Picture: ALAN EASON

Siphosethu Ngcangisa

The deaths of 21 young people at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in 2022 will be revisited through theatre from October 17 to 23.

The award-winning production, Enyobeni The Play, will tour four venues in Buffalo City Metro, using the tragedy to raise questions about underage drinking, community responsibility and accountability.

Presented by Advent Concepts in collaboration with the Gompo Arts Centre, the 45-minute production will feature young performers from Duncan Village, Buffalo Flats, Mdantsane and Scenery Park.

All performances will be free, followed by discussions aimed at encouraging audiences, particularly young people, to reflect on the choices they make and the circumstances that put their lives at risk.

Enyobeni The Play won the Standard Bank Standing Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda earlier this year.

Project manager Simvuyele Hala said the production was inspired by the tragedy, which exposed a wider problem of underage drinking and the role of adults and those in positions of power in protecting children.

Originally developed with students from Rhodes University’s drama department, the production has been revived in 2026 with a cast drawn from local townships.

Performed primarily in isiXhosa, the production combines acting, singing and dance to explore underage drinking, alcohol abuse, greed, and the need for accountability among those entrusted with power.

The tour will begin at the Gompo Community Arts Centre in Duncan Village on Saturday at 2pm, followed by a performance at the East London Guild Theatre on October 19 at noon.

The production will move to Scenery Park on October 21 for a noon show, though the venue has yet to be confirmed.

The final performance will take place at Jesus Christ Family International in Mdantsane on October 23 at noon.

Hala said the decision to stage the performances in township communities was deliberate, as these were the areas the team wanted to reach with the production’s message.

Though the original intention was to tour every township in Buffalo City, limited funding meant the team could only select four locations.

The National Arts Council, the national department of arts and culture, and the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme are supporting the tour.

Hala said they made admission free because they wanted to reach children and families regardless of their financial circumstances.

“We are not looking to make a profit with our shows. We want to raise awareness among every child in KuGompo City, to equip them and inform them,” he said.

Schools are also being encouraged to bring pupils to the performances, with teachers and parents also invited to come along.

Hala described Enyobeni The Play as a form of protest through art.

“This production dares to ask the questions many people may shy away from. It is our way of protesting as artists without burning infrastructure,” he said.

The team hopes to secure further funding to take the production across the Eastern Cape and eventually the rest of SA, extending its message about underage drinking and the shared responsibility to protect young people.

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