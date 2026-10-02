Friday 2

The Green Day Tribute Show by Basket Case is set for Friday at The Circle in Gonubie. The event will celebrate 90s pop-punk with local opening bands and begins at 6pm. Tickets range from R100 for early bird bookings to R200 at the door, with a strict no under-18s policy in effect.

The Olivewood Sunset Wine Walk will take place at the Olivewood Private Estate & Golf Club, beginning at 3pm. This event features a 3km walk with seven to eight wine-tasting stations paired with canapés. Tickets are R450 per person, including a wine glass and entry for spot prizes. Optional overnight accommodation for R1,800 per room for two, breakfast included, is available. Bookings can be made by calling 087-350-4310 or emailing joinus@olivewoodestate.com.

The Amanina in Music Jazz Festival is at 3pm at Man’s Buy & Braai, Qonce. Tickets are available from Webtickets, Pick n Pay and Boxer, and prices range from R120 to R250.

Saturday 3

The concert “IZINKONDE ZIYASITHELA: A Tribute and Celebration of the Life of Albert Mazibuko” will be held on Friday at 7pm at The Guild Theatre. This event commemorates the legacy of Albert Mazibuko of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who passed away in April 2026. Ticket prices range from R150 to R250, with bookings available on Webtickets.

White Summer Party will be held at Ncibane’s Lifestyle Pub & Grill, Cove Ridge East, from 3pm. The event features live DJs, entertainment, food and drinks, celebrating music and fashion. Attendees must adhere to an all-white dress code, with costs ranging from R60 to R150.

OF BEAT at Zaza Beach Club from 5pm until 2am. This event will showcase deep and soulful house music on vinyl by artists, including Trev the Japanese, Laurentsoul, Tek and Agentlungaz. Tickets are priced between R250 and R300, and available through Webtickets.

The Mt Fletcher Re-Union is scheduled for Saturday at 6pm at Aces Place, Mount Fletcher. Ticket prices range from R50 to R200, available through Webtickets.

The Slow Lounge will host its LGBTQIA+ Colour Party at the CZ Kubs Building, 266 Oxford Street, from 7pm. The event celebrates queer love, diversity, freedom and community expression. Guests are invited to attend in colourful outfits to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, with entry being free.

Amanina in Music will take place on Saturday at 3pm at Man Buy & Braai Butchery in Qonce. The event features an all-woman line-up celebrating music and culture, with confirmed artists including Bisa, Zethu M, DJ Lindor, King Zintle, Miss Kelly and Alungile Lamani. Ticket prices range from R120 to R250; available for purchase online through Webtickets or in-store at Pick n Pay and Boxer.

The Clay Fest & Potters Market will be held from 9am to 2pm at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery. The event highlights local ceramic artists, including Rami Bachar, Mandy Qomoyi and Roland from Spindrift Studio. Visitors can shop for handmade ceramics, enjoy live music, pottery demonstrations and food stalls, including offerings from Deep Fried Adventures. A Kids Clay Monster Workshop will also be available. Entry fees are R20 for adults, R10 for pensioners, and free for children under 12, with proceeds supporting the art gallery. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets to enjoy the atmosphere.

The Komga Cabbage Patch event is scheduled for Saturday at the Komga Show Grounds. This annual festival includes trail running events for various fitness levels, with online registrations through the Entry Ninja Event Page. Entry fees start at R80. Event start times are: 9am for the 15km cycle; 9. 30am for the 15km trail run; 10am for the 5km fun run.

The Mr and Miss Credence Eastern Cape 2026 crowning event is scheduled to take place at the Cambridge Hall. The event will run from 10am to 6am, with tickets priced at R100 available from the finalists.

The Queer Spring Reunion will start at 11am at Thornycroft Lodge & Spa. This 24-hour celebration focuses on queer love, freedom, music and community, offering an opportunity for old and new friends to reconnect. Tickets cost between R60 and R150, and are available through Webtickets. The venue features a thatched entertainment lapa with views of the swimming pool.

The 3rd annual Be-YOU-Tiful Fashion Show starts at 10am, hosted by the Down Syndrome Association Amathole in collaboration with Down Syndrome South Africa (DSSA). At Baysville School of Skills, the event promotes community inclusion by featuring models with special needs and Down syndrome. Organisers are emphasising sponsorship opportunities, encouraging donations of R100 to support models and their companions. For updates and co-ordination, contact the event co-ordinators or visit the official DSSA Facebook Page.

Wednesday 7

The Christian Dance Academy’s production of Esther: Game of Queens starts its run at 6.30pm with a gala function costing R200, including snacks and drinks, to support Fig Tree School. Performances will follow from October 8 to 10 at 6.30pm (R175 each), with a discounted matinee on October 9 at 3pm (R150), and a final matinee on October 10 at 3pm (R175). Tickets are available online via Quicket.

Friday 9

The Norberry School Golf Day at 10am will be held at Olivewood Wildlife Estate & Golf. Registration for fourball bookings is available through the Norberry School booking form. Highlights include a R50,000 cash prize for a hole-in-one and sponsorship from various companies. Proceeds to benefit Norberry School. For more information, contact pta.chair@norberryschool.co.za regarding hole sponsorship.

Saturday 10

The KuGompo Colour Splash is scheduled for Saturday from 10am to 5pm. This event promises a vibrant day of art and family-friendly activities. Tickets can be purchased through the Computicket Box Office, priced at R30 for adults and R60 for kids.