As summer arrives, the coastal waters along South Africa's Garden Route reach ideal temperatures for an invigorating dip. While cooler than the subtropical seas of Durban, the region's Blue Flag beaches, hidden tidal pools, and tranquil estuaries offer some of the most scenic aquatic experiences in the country.

From dynamic community groups like Plett's Granny Groms to tranquil skinny-dipping spots and protected lagoon shallows, a rich variety of swimming havens awaits holidaymakers and locals alike.