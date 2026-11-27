For some, the herald of Christmas is far from the loud, jingly glitz of shopping malls. For some it happens, instead, quietly and colourfully in the garden at home.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Hydrangeas, dubbed the Christmas flower, bloom around December and retain their colourful heads for months from summer through autumn.
- Soil chemistry influences flower colour in certain varieties, with acidic, aluminium-rich soils producing blue flowers and alkaline soils yielding pink blooms.
- Optimal growth requires morning sun, afternoon shade, moist and compost-rich soil, and protection from drying winds.
- Coastal plantings succeed best in sheltered positions with deep watering at the soil level to prevent leaf burn and red spider mites.
- Pruning needs vary by type: panicle hydrangeas can be pruned harder on new wood in late winter, whilst bigleaf macrophylla varieties require gentle trimming to preserve old flowering wood.
For some, the herald of Christmas is far from the loud, jingly glitz of shopping malls. For some it happens, instead, quietly and colourfully in the garden at home.
When you notice hydrangeas start to flower, it’s a sign Christmas Day cannot be far away.
Although dubbed the Christmas flower, as they appear and look best in December, their great flower heads in gentle hues remain for months, bridging the time between summer and autumn.
Planted en masse, rather than singly, they are most effective.
You may marvel at how hydrangeas thrive as well in a rough seaside cottage’s garden as they do in manicured grounds of a suburban home.
You just need to know the secret of growing them, finding the right spot and conditions.
What I’ve done is replicate the same position in my garden to plant them as they are growing in the garden across the road.
They like a bit of sun and shade. That is morning sun and afternoon shade.
Find a site for them where the beds will be sheltered, that has light wind protection.
See that the bed is worked to be filled with well-composted soil.
Avoid extremes. Deep shade will result in fewer flowers and baking heat against a wall is equally detrimental.
Their flowers can appear in a range of cool pastel colours naturally acting as pH indicators.
Acidic soil with a low pH that is rich in aluminium will produce blue flowers, and alkaline soil with low aluminium content produces pink flowers.
Those visiting the Hogsback Garden Show will have noticed the blue-coloured hydrangea flowers growing wild in the forests. The soil there is naturally acidic, providing a perfect environment for azaleas and camellias too, which are a feature of the gardens on show.
Experts say that the conditions in Hogsback are ideal as it has a cool mountain climate, high rainfall, humidity and a wooded setting, which closely matches its woodland habitat.
Hydrangeas hail from Japan. They belong to the hydrangeaceae family.
Most are shrubs of 1-3m tall, but some are referred to as small trees and others reach up to 30m by climbing trees.
Their name, derived from Greek, means "water vessel" and indicates that one of its key requirements is moisture.
Water them deeply at the soil line and mulch to a depth of five to eight centimetres around the plant to keep their roots cool.
There are different types of hydrangeas.
Big leaf hydrangeas (hydrangea macrophylla) are often called hortensia or “Christmas flower”. It comes in rounded ball clusters (mopheads) and flat clusters, with small central florets and larger outer petals (lace caps).
Mountain hydrangeas (hydrangea serrata) are similar to big leaf types but are more compact and hardy, with delicate lace cap blooms that respond to the soil pH.
Panicle hydrangeas (hydrangea paniculata) bear cone-shaped flower heads opening to creamy white. In ageing, their blooms become soft pink, blush or lime. They tolerate more sun and cold winters, and their colour is not influenced by the pH in the soil.
Smooth hydrangeas (hydrangea arborescens) is sometimes called "wild hydrangea". They produce white to green flower clusters. The colour is not influenced by the soil acidity.
Oakleaf hydrangeas (hydrangea quercifolia) have deeply lobed, oak-like leaves and cone-shaped white to pink flower clusters, with foliage that becomes colourful in autumn.
Note: If you would like to influence the colour of the hydrangea flower, a specially formulated acidic fertiliser is available on the nursery shelf. Apply it from late winter until the end of autumn.
Growing hydrangeas at the coast
Hydrangea macrophylla (bigleaf hydrangeas) and hydrangea paniculata (panicle hydrangeas) are the most common choice of gardeners at the coast where the shrubs enjoy mild coastal humidity and provide strong summer colour.
Paniculata handles hotter, sunnier sites, while macrophylla enjoys temperate coastal gardens with afternoon shade.
As strong coastal winds and salt spray can burn the foliage plant, the hydrangeas need to be in protected spots or behind wind-filtering shrubs so the force of the wind is broken.
Don’t allow the soil to dry out completely. Water the hydrangea bush at soil level, keeping the flowers dry. This will protect the hydrangeas from leaf burn and infestation by red spider mite.
Avoid planting the hydrangeas near thirsty trees that have roots that compete for space.
Rather than growing the shrubs under trees where they will have to share the soil, plant them in pots. Or lift the soil to a spade’s depth under the trees, place wide strips of corrugated cardboard over this space, then top with a good depth of well-composted soil. Plant the hydrangeas in this space.
Pruning
During the flowering season, cutting flower stems for the vase is a way of pruning the plants.
Paniculata (cone-shaped flowers) and macrophylla (round mophead or lace cap flowers) have different pruning needs.
Paniculata blooms on new wood of this year’s growth, which means you can prune harder. The best time to prune is late winter to early spring before strong new growth.
Remove dead, weak or crossing branches. Reduce height by cutting back to a strong set of buds. Shape the plant, keeping an open centre for good airflow. The aim is to have better plant structure and big flower heads.
Macrophylla blooms mostly on old wood of last season’s growth. Prune lightly after flowering or late winter.
Remove dead flower heads, cutting above the first strong pair of buds. Remove dead wood at the base. Heavy pruning can remove next season’s blooms. The aim is to keep flowering wood.
If you are planting hydrangeas in pots, choose those that are 30cm to 40cm wide.
Use soil that contains compost or well-rotted manure, with vermiculite or coarse sand mixed in to keep it well draining.