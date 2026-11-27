For some, the herald of Christmas is far from the loud, jingly glitz of shopping malls. For some it happens, instead, quietly and colourfully in the garden at home.

When you notice hydrangeas start to flower, it’s a sign Christmas Day cannot be far away.

Although dubbed the Christmas flower, as they appear and look best in December, their great flower heads in gentle hues remain for months, bridging the time between summer and autumn.

Planted en masse, rather than singly, they are most effective.

You may marvel at how hydrangeas thrive as well in a rough seaside cottage’s garden as they do in manicured grounds of a suburban home.

You just need to know the secret of growing them, finding the right spot and conditions.

What I’ve done is replicate the same position in my garden to plant them as they are growing in the garden across the road.

They like a bit of sun and shade. That is morning sun and afternoon shade.

Find a site for them where the beds will be sheltered, that has light wind protection.

See that the bed is worked to be filled with well-composted soil.

Avoid extremes. Deep shade will result in fewer flowers and baking heat against a wall is equally detrimental.

Their flowers can appear in a range of cool pastel colours naturally acting as pH indicators.

Acidic soil with a low pH that is rich in aluminium will produce blue flowers, and alkaline soil with low aluminium content produces pink flowers.

Those visiting the Hogsback Garden Show will have noticed the blue-coloured hydrangea flowers growing wild in the forests. The soil there is naturally acidic, providing a perfect environment for azaleas and camellias too, which are a feature of the gardens on show.

Experts say that the conditions in Hogsback are ideal as it has a cool mountain climate, high rainfall, humidity and a wooded setting, which closely matches its woodland habitat.

Hydrangeas hail from Japan. They belong to the hydrangeaceae family.