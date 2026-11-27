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A VINE TIME | A masterclass in ageing: Glen Carlou’s flagship blend stands the test of time
Tasting three vintages of Grand Classique reveals depth, longevity, and meticulous blending
SSam Venter
7 min read
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A vertical tasting offers a rare window into the evolution of wine, revealing how time softens tannins and how winemakers preserve a signature style across changing seasons. Through an exploration of Glen Carlou's flagship Grand Classique blend across several standout vintages, the enduring character and cellar potential of Simonsberg-Paarl terroir come into sharp focus.
Glen Carlou’s restaurant, tasting room and art gallery overlooking fynbos gardens and vineyards. Picture: SUPPLIED
A vertical tasting of multiple vintages of the same wine is a great way to understand how wine develops with age, and also how a winemaker adapts cellar techniques and blends to maintain a “golden thread” or signature style that makes the wine recognisable across vintages and annual vagaries of nature.
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