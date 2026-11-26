“It’s not my job,” most often said in protest from those not prepared to go the extra mile in their labour.

You don’t own the pavement or grass verge in front of your home. The municipality does.

So, you could ask the question: Why should you plant up and beautify the verges in front of your home if it’s not your responsibility?

Here’s why.

A pavement in front of your house, whether it’s owned by you or not, is a potential streetscape offering an entrée to your personality and the home’s character on the other side of the wall.

Unlike Western societies, SA’s security needs call for high boundary walls and difficult-to-scale structures which often block off the view of the house and garden beyond them.

The pavement planting or streetscape’s task is to tell your story. It can reflect whether you are a crazy extrovert, creative soul or an individual preferring a classical garden style.

Its role is to enhance the identity of the home by creating a cohesion between the pavement and the house by using plants that complement the setting.

At the same time, you need to be considerate of those passersby using this space.

You may not plant the whole pavement area with plants. This was the popular trend some time ago to cover the entire space with sprawling ivy.

This was possibly done to replace the lawn and avoid having to mow the verge.

The municipal laws prescribe:

That you maintain a clear pedestrian walkway measuring 1.6m in width providing an unobstructed path for pedestrians, prams and wheelchairs.

You may plant on either side of it.

The pavement garden should not block sight lines at intersections, driveways, streetlights and road signs.

Installation should protect underground infrastructure. Be aware that municipalities have the right to dig up your pavement to access water pipes, electricity cables, stormwater drains and fibre lines.

But don’t allow this to dampen your creativity.

In selecting trees choose those that don’t have invasive roots.

Coral trees, which are all around us in Chintsa East, are a culprit. Known to lift sidewalks, crack foundations and invade septic systems, their roots are fast-growing, spreading beyond their canopy to do damage.

This aggressive growth is driven by their high water and nutrition demands.

Trees suitable for pavement planting are the wild peach (Kiggelaria Africana) which is an indigenous tree that has a neat root system, no messy fruit and is tolerant of streetscapes.

The lavender tree (heteropyxis natalensis) is a slow to moderate grower and may be planted close to driveways and paving.

Cross berry (Grewia occidentalis) has a well-contained root system. It may be trained into a tree or large shrub suited to growing on pavements.

It produces pale mauve daisy-like flowers and black berries loved by birds.

Olive trees (Olea europaea) have a relatively shallow yet non-invasive root system that remains manageable near pathways and hardscapes.

Pompom trees (Dais continifolia) have a non-aggressive root system, with a rounded crown and clusters of pink pompom-like flowers.

You need to get permission to plant feature trees on the pavement. Once you have planted them, they belong to the municipality, and you need permission to prune, lop or cut them down without a permit.

Practical tips In planting, allow space for passengers/drivers to alight their vehicles. Plan your garden around this.

Symmetry gives order to the garden. Flank the entrance with structural evergreens, beside an attractive gate or with containers on either side.

This serves as a visual instruction and denotes the place where a visitor is to enter.

Edge the path with the same or similar plants. Repeat plants which have the same texture, form or colour through the length of the pavement bed.

Choose those which are both hardy and attractive. They too should complement the style of the house.

Keep the colour and plant palette simple.

Use colour in foliage and flowering plants, choosing those which have different times to shine in each season, swapping the stage in turns.

For example, as one finishes blooming the other takes over with its colourful foliage or fruit.

Scented plants at the entrance make visiting your home memorable.

Examples are the yesterday today and tomorrow, Murraya exotica, lavender, and rosemary.

False olives produce creamy to purple flowers with a honey scent that attracts butterflies.

Indigenous wild gardenia has dark-green leaves and produces large, heavily scented fragrant white flowers in summer.

Use low-growing groundcover. An example is Dymondia, which has silvery-grey foliage and small daisy-shaped flowers.

Its value is in it being drought tolerant and having a deep root system which acts like a well.

It is said to be a good lawn replacement and can take low foot traffic. It is often called ‘living cement’.

Do try out different plant combinations with like needs of varied leaf shapes at the nursery and stick to those along the length of the pavement.

Dianella, with its stripey leaves, asparagus fern, fine-leafed Westringia with blue or white flowers, Dietes grandifolia, agapanthus with long strappy leaves . . . add a few flowering perennials for seasonal colour.

Of course, fix the soil with compost and other organic matter added to ensure a healthy and long life in your planting.