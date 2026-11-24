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Why do the thinner slats used to repair the Gonubie boardwalk matter beyond contractual issues?
The 30-year-old 5cm boardwalk slat is three centimetres thicker than its replacement. Picture: MIKE LOEWE
Why do the thinner slats used to repair the Gonubie boardwalk matter beyond contractual issues?
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