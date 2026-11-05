From Trompoppie to magic portals: Etienne Fourie launches debut adventure 'InterVille'

What inspired the 'InterVille' story? How much of the Eastern Cape boy you once were is in this story?

I’ve come to the rather disappointing conclusion that adulthood is a scam. Far too many responsibilities, far too little fun, and nobody warned me about the admin. So I suppose InterVille was born out of a desperate desire to escape it all.

Growing up I had a deep love for stories that could transport me to extraordinary places. I wanted to recapture that feeling of being a child, when the world seemed full of endless possibilities and something magical might be waiting just around the corner. And if the book can give young readers even a fraction of the wonder I felt when discovering my favourite stories, I’ll consider it a tremendous success.

Did you draw on your own childhood experiences when developing any of the characters in 'InterVille'?

Oh, definitely! So much of the dynamic between the core group of characters (known at camp as the “Groaks”) was inspired by my own childhood friendships.

Those friendships taught me so many wonderful things, including the belief that the “coolest” thing you can do is often simply to be yourself — to embrace whatever it is that makes you different, rather than trying to fit in. I’m incredibly grateful that this philosophy has stayed with me into adulthood.

What can young readers expect of the world of 'InterVille'?

As if his new and highly inconvenient electricity allergy which makes it impossible for him to come near technology isn’t enough, Patrick receives the worst birthday present – real-life experience. A summer camp for “stubbornly unique” individuals.

Camp Crooked Creek Canyon — a mosquito-infested wilderness nightmare he’s fairly certain he won’t survive — is set on one of countless islands in Lake Korno (an ancient meteor crater). Camp Crooked Creek Canyon is officially branded as a camp for “socially awkward, stubbornly unique individuals”, which rightly makes Patrick nervous.

Furthermore, the camp has a rather unusual system: depending on how well each camper performs in a series of increasingly ridiculous challenges, they can end up staying anywhere from a beautiful old manor house with 24/7 chocolate fountains and a cinema room, to a hovel perched in a swamp — which, unfortunately, is where Patrick and his new crew of oddball friends find themselves.

But camp is far stranger than Patrick imagined. Soon, he discovers a glowing creature stalking the forest at night, a wanted giant armed with a butterfly net large enough to catch a pterodactyl, and the mysterious Verdigris Island, haunted by the legend of a monster and a boy who went missing there a hundred years ago. Verdigris Island is also home to a magical Gate leading to InterVille, where impossible worlds and terrifying creatures await. And it becomes Patrick’s responsibility — along with his new friends — to defend our world against what lies beyond.

What do you hope children will take away from reading it?

More than anything, I wanted to create a story world where kindness and humour are rewarded. That was always top of the list for me, and I think it’s more important now than ever. I also wanted to show how the very things that make us feel self-conscious, especially when we’re young - like Patrick’s rather dramatic allergies, for example - can often turn out to be blessings in disguise.

As a child, I was always the kid drawing on every available surface, painting, writing stories, sculpting monsters out of clay or carving them from wood. I often felt like the “weird” one, but luckily, I realised in time that these were not things I needed to feel ashamed of. Quite the opposite, in fact. They would eventually become my greatest salvation. I feel incredibly fortunate to have made a career out of the things I love most, and that’s something I never take for granted.

Children have so many distractions these days especially with their access to devices. Why is it important that they read books like yours?

InterVille does not set out to demonise screen culture, but simply illustrate what other adventures can also be had outside the confines of a screen. The protagonist, Patrick, who starts off as an avid gamer with a terrible fear of the world he finds himself in, learns to “look up” and appreciate the wonder of his IRL adventures.

There’s a wonderful — and in my opinion sacred — relationship between book and reader. Allowing my own mind to conjure up not only images, but deciding on the pace,the inflections of dialogue, etc. is cooler than any movie I’ve ever seen. And if I didn’t have that, I would be poorer for it. Young people who perhaps haven’t quite embraced the joys of reading should have serious FOMO, and I can only hope that InterVille can convince them to read more.

Please tell us about your own allergies!

Even just thinking about a cat makes my nose twitch. Which is a shame, because I absolutely love cats. And my loudest sneezes always seem to sneak up on me at the most inconvenient moments — like right in the middle of a particularly good take on a film set.

Were you an imaginative child? Did anyone special play a role in encouraging you to tell stories?

I think it’s fair to say (and I suspect my mother and teachers would agree) that my imagination as a child was verging on being overactive. It’s the thing I valued most of all. Whenever I could get lost in a book, movie, TV show, or even music, I was at my very happiest. Escapism on steroids. The world around me never really made much sense to me — and it still doesn’t, frankly. But in story worlds, I felt safe. And whenever I sketched or painted or sculpted, the noise of the world disappeared.

What first drew you to filmmaking?

I started out as a fine artist and I paid the bills for several years working as a storyboard artist for commercials.

Once I realised that the canvas was no longer big enough to put down what I saw in my mind, I started writing it down. Soon, I discovered the sheer joy of creating a story, the characters, and a world for them to inhabit. Film, in the end, felt like the best combination of those two passions: visual art and writing/storytelling. Some days I wish I’d taken a more traditional route - freelancing is no joke - but then I try to imagine myself doing anything else, and I recoil. I love what I do, even though it’s difficult and challenging. It really does keep me going, and I never take it for granted.

How does this project compare with your normal work – are there any common threads running through filmmaking and publishing this book?

The thing about making a film or TV series is that by the time I’ve written and directed it, about a hundred other people have had to make impossible magic happen to get us to the final product. It’s incredibly collaborative. And that can, honestly, go one of two ways.

And with a book, even though it’s still really quite collaborative, especially considering the editors — saintly geniuses who help to whip books into shape and make authors look good — the end result is ultimately something I have to take responsibility for, whether good or bad. And that’s both liberating and also terrifying.

And in comparison to my previous work, InterVille in many ways feels like the most natural piece of writing for me to produce. It’s what I like to read most, even as an adult. I always head for the children’s and Young Adult sections first of any bookstore I’m in. And I’ve been sitting with the story for a very long time — 17 years, in fact. I had the initial idea in my second year at film school, and many of the scenes I wrote then, I’m happy to say, made it into the final version of the book.

Please tell us about the follow-ups to this book?

InterVille is a planned series of five books. I’ve already worked out much of the upcoming stories and I have a pretty good idea where the characters are going and how they will develop. I can’t say too much about the upcoming books (I don’t want to spoil anything), but I can say that each book will not necessarily represent a year in the characters’ lives. The first book hints at some of the other worlds that Patrick and the Groaks are yet to discover, and I cannot wait to travel there with them and ultimately invite readers along for the ride.

What other projects do you have coming up?

Over the past couple of years, after the wild ride that my previous TV project, Trompoppie, was for me, I’ve been fortunate enough to work on several international projects, including a BBC project that I really can’t say much about.