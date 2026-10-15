Mdantsane-born sisters Khwaza and Siphosethu Tshisela have channelled their extensive expertise in fashion buying, production, and marketing into launching Hanger Appeal, an elevated women's ready-to-wear label. Their debut offering, 'The Not So Little Black Dress Collection', breathes new life into wardrobe essentials with versatile, architectural designs tailored specifically for South African silhouettes.

Manufactured in Johannesburg on a sustainable, made-to-order model, the venture pairs a direct-to-consumer clothing line with a dedicated fashion agency aimed at supporting emerging local designers.