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Sisters Siphosethu and Khwaza Tshisela show off garments from their recently launched Hanger Appeal women's clothing brand
Sisters Siphosethu and Khwaza Tshisela show off garments from their recently launched Hanger Appeal women's clothing brand

Reimagining the little black dress: How two sisters built Hanger Appeal

Combining fashion industry expertise and marketing savvy, duo unveils elevated, made-to-order label

  • Siphosethu Ngcangisa
4 min read
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Mdantsane-born sisters Khwaza and Siphosethu Tshisela have channelled their extensive expertise in fashion buying, production, and marketing into launching Hanger Appeal, an elevated women's ready-to-wear label. Their debut offering, 'The Not So Little Black Dress Collection', breathes new life into wardrobe essentials with versatile, architectural designs tailored specifically for South African silhouettes.

Manufactured in Johannesburg on a sustainable, made-to-order model, the venture pairs a direct-to-consumer clothing line with a dedicated fashion agency aimed at supporting emerging local designers.

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