Growing up in 1970s East London was a feral, unfiltered adventure. Amid the chaos of backyard misadventures and raucous sports club culture, coming-of-age rituals like garage parties and games of spin the bottle provided an unforgettable, innocent masterclass in navigating young romance.

Looking back from an era grappling with toxic gender dynamics, those nervous childhood encounters at Vincent Primary School stand out as rare lessons in gentleness, vulnerability, and mutual respect.