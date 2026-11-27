The indigenous horse racing tradition of the Eastern Cape takes centre stage again this weekend when Berlin November returns for its 13th edition, bringing together culture, fashion, music, business and tourism under this year’s theme, “Pearls of the City”.

The three-day event at Ntabozuko, near Qonce, aims to celebrate the province’s cultural identity while creating opportunities for local communities, entrepreneurs and artists to showcase their work to audiences from across SA and beyond.

Founder Luthando Bara, who established Berlin November to preserve and promote the indigenous horse-racing tradition, said it had grown exponentially, becoming a platform that brought together a range of sectors.

“At its heart, Berlin November is about preserving, celebrating and elevating the rich cultural heritage of the Eastern Cape, particularly the indigenous horse racing tradition that has been passed down through generations,” Bara said.

“However, our vision goes beyond preserving tradition.

"We want to create a platform that brings together culture, sport, entertainment, tourism and business, while unlocking opportunities for local communities and entrepreneurs.”

Bara said the Pearls of the City theme was chosen to reflect the various qualities that make the event distinctive.

“Pearls symbolise beauty, elegance, uniqueness and timeless value, and we wanted a theme that captures these qualities while celebrating the diversity and vibrancy of Berlin November.”

He said the theme brought together contemporary fashion and lifestyle with the richness of the province’s cultural identity.

“It is about celebrating individuality, embracing different expressions of beauty and creating an experience where heritage meets modern elegance.”

Now in its 13th year, Berlin November has developed an audience that extends beyond horseracing enthusiasts.

The event attracts music and fashion lovers, cultural and heritage enthusiasts, businesspeople, tourists, families and visitors from across the country.

Bara said guests could expect a programme that offered a range of experiences over the three days, rather than focusing solely on the races.

Live music, fashion, food, cultural showcases, business exhibitions and hospitality experiences will be on offer.

A Maskandi Festival will form part of this year’s entertainment programme.

The festival will continue the open-stage concept introduced last year, when local and international artists were given an opportunity to perform and reach a wider audience.

Bara said the decision to retain the concept was informed by the need to cater for musicians, particularly up-and-coming artists.

“We also want to create opportunities for emerging artists to reach wider audiences and gain recognition.”

Berlin November has previously attracted crowds exceeding 30,000 people, and organisers are anticipating another strong turnout for this year’s edition, with visitors expected from across the country and beyond.

However, Bara said growing the number of attendees was not the only measure of success, as the event also needed to make a meaningful contribution to the region.

“Our focus is not simply on growing attendance figures but also on continually expanding the event’s reach, influence and contribution to the Eastern Cape,” Bara said.

Among the additions this year is the introduction of the Berlin November guest app, which is intended to make it easier for visitors to access event information.

Through the app, guests will be able to view seating arrangements and the programme, as well as use interactive features to engage with the event while moving between activities.

Bara said the introduction of the app was part of efforts to improve the experience for visitors by making information more accessible and keeping them informed throughout the event.

“We are embracing technology as part of our commitment to improving convenience, accessibility and the overall guest experience,” he said.

Despite the growing programme and new additions, Bara said what he looked forward to most was seeing people from different backgrounds come together in Ntabozuko to celebrate a shared heritage.

Bara said the event's significance lay in bringing together traditions that had been part of the Eastern Cape for generations with newer forms of entertainment, business and cultural expression.

“There is something special about seeing our traditions, culture, fashion, music and hospitality come together on such a significant platform.”

He said his long-term vision was for the Berlin November to remain relevant beyond its annual celebrations by creating opportunities and preserving traditions for younger generations.

Berlin November runs from Friday to Sunday (November 27-29).