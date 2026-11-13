A VINE TIME: Islay favourite Bunnahabhain makes a welcome return to South African shelves

A brief shift away from the fruits of the vine this week, to the world of premium single malt Scotch whiskies and good news for whisky lovers with the return of a much-loved brand to the local market.

“Icon” is a word thrown rather too easily around, but Bunnahabhain single malt has earned the status over almost 150 years of whisky distilling on the remote Scottish island of Islay and for having a devoted following in South African whisky connoisseurs until taking a leave of absence off local shelves in 2023.