Enthusiastic nomads Rudolph Steenkamp and Xander Grier of Salt Rock Wines quit their winemaking day jobs in 2019 to pursue the dream of shaping their own destiny that they’d been talking about in between fishing and surfing since their school days.

They also share a passion for sustainable farming and a concern about climate change, and aim to make wines for wine lovers “who care about what they drink and where it comes from”.