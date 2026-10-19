Action, stunts, and stardom: Tim Theron takes the lead in Deon Meyer thriller 'Invisible'

In M-Net's high-octane television series Invisible, South African actor and producer Tim Theron steps into the shoes of Martin Dekker, a reserved and lethal bodyguard adapted from Deon Meyer’s acclaimed novel Blood Safari.

Taking on a character entirely contrary to his outgoing personality, Theron delivers a gritty performance while also steering the eight-part production behind the camera.

Speaking at the show's launch in Camps Bay, Theron shared insights into the demanding physical stunts, his enduring partnership with Meyer, and the experience of starring alongside international talent like Abbie Cornish and Dougray Scott while highlighting local industry prowess.