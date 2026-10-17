AT THE BEACH | Brothers craft DIY longboard to compete in SA championships

Tiaan, 28, and Robert Nel, 25, are best buddies. They are also brothers.

They really like going surfing together, and a couple of seasons ago they decided to try longboarding and ended up representing Border at the SA Longboarding championships at Seal Point, Cape St Francis.

They decided not to put in a stringer but just glass the board heavy – the next school fee, a stringerless blank is very flexi and bendy while you are shaping it, meaning you might take bites out of the rail while the board bounces as you shape it.

The lads shaped the blank with a carpentry electric door planer which is common to the surfboard-shaping industry.

Tiaan laminated the board with fiberglass and resin as he had seen in Cape St Francis with Al Brown and Robert cut from timber a fin and laminated it with fiberglass.

All of this done under the pressure of a time shortage and rapidly approaching 2026 SA Longboard Championships.

Tiaan executed the sanding, finish coating, and resanding of the board and had just one practice ride on the board before heading off to the championships.

Ever-supportive girlfriend/schoolteacher Lara Joubert, 25, headed along to J-Bay for the championships with Tiaan where they camped at a local campground for the event.

She has no qualms about Tiaan using her hairdryer to dry and fix a ding in his board in the tent.

“I think it is super cool,” she says of her experience at the 2026 championships, meeting the team and surfers like Wendy Miller, Francis Woods, Anja Bartleman, Pete Fielding, Tim Perks and the whole crew of happy wax foots at Point J-Bay.

The new green 9’4” “Pineapple” surfboard rides great in tiny waves, especially for nose rides, but is quickly a bit tricky if the waves get too big.

The build experience was such fun that the lads have improved their shaping bay, cast a concrete floor, bolted their trestles in and installed proper lighting and shade shelves.

More boards are going to be made. And Lara is completely invested. The green board is hers now.