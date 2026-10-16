Faith takes flight in Buffalo Flats ballet production 'The Storm Bird Returns'

The Let’s Dance Ballet Academy in Buffalo Flats will take to the stage at Alexander Playhouse on Fridaya dn with The Storm Bird Returns, a production exploring hope, faith and perseverance through the story of a little bird forced to face a storm she thought she had left behind.
Written and choreographed by academy owner and teacher Ashantae Eastrace, the ballet follows a little bird enjoying life in an enchanted forest until a vicious storm returns, bringing back fears from an experience she had endured before.
As the storm intensifies, the little bird cries out to God, questioning why she must go through the same hardship again. She eventually learns to trust that she is not alone, finding the courage to confront her fears and defeat the storm.
Eastrace said the story was inspired by her own experiences, after she faced a difficult period in December 2025 that reminded her of what she had gone through in June 2020.
“This ballet production is so personal and close to my heart because this is my real-life story. I am incredibly humbled to be sharing my story through dance, in the only way I know how to best express my feelings, my hurt, my joy and my pain.”
The production draws on Isaiah 43:2, which speaks of God's presence during difficult times. Eastrace hopes audiences will understand that challenges can return, but people can find the strength to face them.
“The message is that we may face the same storms more than once in our lives, but we do not face them alone. God is always with us, and through faith in Him, we can find the strength and courage to overcome even our greatest storms,” she said.
The show is the academy’s 10th annual production, continuing a project that began in 2014 as a community outreach programme to introduce ballet to Buffalo Flats, where Eastrace grew up.
Eastrace said it started as an opportunity to share an art form she loved became a permanent offering to the community.
“I wanted to share that art with the community I grew up in. This was my little bit I wanted to give back,” she said.
The academy operates on Christian principles, and Eastrace hopes the production will also encourage the young dancers to recognise their worth and understand that their circumstances do not define their futures.
“As they perform, they are reminded of their worth and their beauty. I aim to continue uplifting them and motivating them to be fearless and powerful women in God,” she said.
e Eastrace began writing the storyline on December 12 last year and started bringing it to life with the dancers around June this year. Months of rehearsals and late nights have gone into preparing for the performances.
The production features 33 dancers aged between four and 15.
Kimberly Saunders plays Little Bird, Conneshia Pringle plays Big Bird, while Eastrace takes on the role of Storm Bird.
The other dancers portray characters including birds, butterflies, bees, owls and bunnies, as well as messengers of hope, guardians of light and angels.
“There are three main characters, but the production would not make sense or be possible without every single dancer who makes up the enchanted forest. Their part is important too,” Eastrace said.
Audiences can expect colourful costumes, music and dance, with moments of happiness and laughter alongside emotional scenes as the story unfolds.
Eastrace said the production was intended for people of all ages, whether they were dealing with difficulties at school, problems with friends or challenges involving family and work.
“I believe there is something in this production that everyone, young or old, can relate to,” she said.
The hour-and-a-half production will be staged at Alexander Playhouse at 6pm on Friday and at 3pm on Saturday.
Eastrace said she chose the Playhouse because it could accommodate the 33 dancers while maintaining an intimate setting.