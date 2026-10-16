Faith takes flight in Buffalo Flats ballet production 'The Storm Bird Returns'





The production draws on Isaiah 43:2, which speaks of God's presence during difficult times. Eastrace hopes audiences will understand that challenges can return, but people can find the strength to face them.

“The message is that we may face the same storms more than once in our lives, but we do not face them alone. God is always with us, and through faith in Him, we can find the strength and courage to overcome even our greatest storms,” she said.

The show is the academy’s 10th annual production, continuing a project that began in 2014 as a community outreach programme to introduce ballet to Buffalo Flats, where Eastrace grew up.

Eastrace said it started as an opportunity to share an art form she loved became a permanent offering to the community.

“I wanted to share that art with the community I grew up in. This was my little bit I wanted to give back,” she said.

The academy operates on Christian principles, and Eastrace hopes the production will also encourage the young dancers to recognise their worth and understand that their circumstances do not define their futures.