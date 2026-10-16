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Upcoming tastings in the Bay and retail finds offer local wine lovers a sip of the winning action

A VINE TIME | A rainbow after the storm – Laborie Cap Classique crowned Veritas 2026 champion

Lockdown vintage sparkles to victory as producer secures Best Wine Producer title for sixth time

  • Sam Venter
5 min read

Described as “a rainbow that came after a storm”, Laborie Blanc de Blancs 2020 Cap Classique earned the highest accolade at the 2026 Veritas Awards announced recently, a fourth win for KWV of the Duimpie Bayly Veritas Vertex Trophy.

KWV is on an impressive winning streak at Veritas, with its leading haul of 12 double gold and 12 gold medals earning it the Best Wine Producer title for the sixth time in seven years.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Laborie Blanc de Blancs 2020 Cap Classique won the prestigious Duimpie Bayly Veritas Vertex Trophy as the overall champion at the 2026 Veritas Awards.
  • KWV claimed the Best Wine Producer title for the sixth time in seven years with 12 double gold and 12 gold medals across wines and brandies.
  • Senior winemaker Kobus van der Merwe highlighted the victory as a triumph over adversity, having crafted the award-winning wine during the strict 2020 lockdown.
  • Gqeberha wine lovers can sample a curated selection of Veritas winners with Cape Wine Master Bennie Howard at Garden Court Kings Beach on November 16.
  • Retail house brands like Spar Tops' Olive Brook continue to offer exceptional value, featuring award-winning wines from premier South African producers.
KWV Senior Winemaker Kobus van der Merwe displays the Veritas Vertex Award and the winning wine.
KWV Senior Winemaker Kobus van der Merwe displays the Veritas Vertex Award and the winning wine. Picture: SUPPLIED

Described as “a rainbow that came after a storm”, Laborie Blanc de Blancs 2020 Cap Classique earned the highest accolade at the 2026 Veritas Awards announced recently, a fourth win for KWV of the Duimpie Bayly Veritas Vertex Trophy.

KWV is on an impressive winning streak at Veritas, with its leading haul of 12 double gold and 12 gold medals earning it the Best Wine Producer title for the sixth time in seven years.

The Vertex trophy is awarded to the competition’s overall champion, selected through a further evaluation of the double gold-winning wines.

Made from a single chardonnay vineyard block in Wellington, and matured for five years on the lees, KWV Laborie Blanc de Blancs has claimed a string of accolades in the run-up to its Vertex victory – Best on Show at the Amorim Cap Classique Challenge a few weeks ago, along with 96 points and gold at the 2026 Investec Trophy Wine Show, while Tim Atkin MW awarded it 92 points in his 2026 South Africa Report, naming it Best Value Sparkling Wine of the Year.

The winning Laborie Blanc de Blancs 2020 Cap Classique
The winning Laborie Blanc de Blancs 2020 Cap Classique Picture: SUPPLIED

For KWV senior winemaker Kobus van der Merwe, the wine represents triumph over the adversity of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions of 2020 that impacted on harvests and winemaking.

“The 2020 Blanc de Blancs was made during Covid, so there is something quite special about seeing something so beautiful emerge from such a challenging time," he said. "I am incredibly proud of this wine.

“It is rare to encounter a wine with this level of consistency and such an extraordinary award-winning pedigree, even over an entire winemaking career.”

Making Cap Classique at this level of quality is all about precision, says Van der Merwe.

“Timing is everything with Cap Classique. We don't simply harvest a vineyard from one end to the other.

"Our team walks the vineyards, tastes the grapes and assesses each block individually. Sometimes we identify just ten rows that have exactly the character we're looking for.

“From there, the decisions become even more precise.

"Which grapes will benefit from a little barrel maturation? Which should be picked earlier to preserve the freshness and tension we need in the base wine?

"There are so many variables, and every decision influences the final result. I believe it is in that fine-tuning, in the smallest details, that we get closest to perfection.

“Every stage matters, and a decision made at any one point can have an enormous impact years later. Today, that patience has been rewarded.”

At about R190 and widely available in retail, now is the time to stock up for the festive season!

KWV’s collection of Veritas double golds also includes Roodeberg Reserve 2023, The Mentors Perold 2023, and Classic Collection Cape Tawny fortified wine, along with eight double golds in the museum class for older wines.

Underscoring their title of the world’s most awarded brandies, KWV 15 Year Old and KWV XO Brandy also claimed double golds.

Other top Veritas performers included Spier with eight double golds and 12 golds, while Flagstone, with four each of double gold and gold was the top achiever in the category for wineries entering 10 wines or less.

Veritas is SA’s oldest wine competition, a non-profit operation (unlike most other competitions) run “by the industry, for the industry”, with wines judged over five days of blind-tasting by more than 80 local and international judges.

All of the Veritas medallists, from the Vertex winner and double golds through to bronze winners, can be bought online on VinoVeritas by CTP at https://vinoveritasbyctp.co.za/ for delivery by Getwine.

Good news for Bay wine lovers is that we will have the chance to taste some of the double gold and gold Veritas award-winning wines with Cape Wine Master Bennie Howard next month.

This is an annual treat not to be missed.

Howard selects a line-up of about 18 of the top wines, along with a brandy and a dessert wine or two, and presents them in his entertaining and informative style.

Some of the big-name winners like KWV and Spier will be there, but he also always chooses some hidden gems from lesser-known wineries and makes sure the line-up reflects some of the latest trends in winemaking and regions.

The sit-down, guided tasting takes place at the Garden Court Kings Beach on November 16, starting at 6pm, with snacks and some additional tastes afterwards. Tickets are R250 – book with Jacques van der Merwe on 083-406-3354.


Olive Brook Cape Town Sauvignon Blanc 2025
Olive Brook Cape Town Sauvignon Blanc 2025 Picture: SUPPLIED

Find of the Week

House brands by big retailers are an intriguing mystery for wine lovers, as they are often sourced from premium producers, not named on the bottle, at more pocket-friendly prices.

Spar Tops’ Olive Brook range is said to include top producers such as Kleine Zalze, De Wetshof and Le Riche – offering a promise of quality in the bottle that is backed up by numerous gold medals in blind-tasted competitions such as Michelangelo and Veritas.

I’m no super-sleuth, but I’d put money on the Olive Brook Terroir Selection Cape Town Sauvignon Blanc 2025 being from a Durbanville producer – at a friendly R89 (I found it on special at R75) where most from that region are R100 or more.

Wine of Origin Cape Town could also mean Constantia, Hout Bay, Cape Point or Noordhoek, but this wine has all the hallmarks of a Durbanville Sauvignon Blanc – aromatic, with bracing zestiness, sea breeze echoes, crisp green pepper and juicy granadilla and citrus, a mineral tang on the finish.

Find it at Tops at Spar, see if you agree.