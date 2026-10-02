Hogsback Open Gardens: Mountain village prepares to showcase 11 spectacular properties

Man makes plans, but God has the final say.

This couldn’t be truer when predicting the weather and flowering times before inviting visitors to trek up the mountain to view the handiwork of nature at an open gardens flower show in two weeks’ time.

Hogsback is about 145 to 150km from KuGompo City. The trip takes about one hour 45 minutes.

The new Hogsback Garden Club chair, resident Hayley McLoughlin, is au fait with the temperament of this mountainous village set high up on the Amathole Mountains plateau in the Eastern Cape.

“We have chosen the best dates possible,” McLoughlin said, adding that the same species of plants, for example azaleas growing in the shade, open their blooms later than those in the sun.

And that the upper gardens of the village have a different climate to the properties on the lower end.

Having lived in Hogsback for two years and holidaying there for 14 years, the fitness and finance fundi and her committee are preparing to offer garden lovers the best experience when they tour the 11 village gardens.

Rather than being choreographed to blossom with loads of help, Hogsback gardens are one of a kind as they thrive naturally despite being a mix of exotic and native flora — in the mountain conditions.

What is unique about the Hogsback gardens?

The gardens are sprawling, spread across a misty mountain terrain with forest trails and ancient trees such as the copper beech and redwoods.

As well as the native flora the gardens are home to exotic plants imported from Europe, North America, the Himalayas, China, Japan and Australia.

“We are unique in that azaleas and rhododendrons thrive here," McLoughlin said.

"Our natural conditions afford us the opportunity to enjoy the best of these in South Africa.

“Nowhere in the country do hydrangeas thrive naturally as they do here.”

The gardens are exceptional due to the acidic soil which is a result of 100 years of pine plantations growing in the area.

The day may start out when the village is shrouded in mist — the Potter’s Breath — but that adds to the magic of the experience.

The size of the gardens varies from 1.7ha to a maximum of 9ha.

Some gardens offer treats for you to buy. There will be tea, coffee, cheeses and music.

“Do bring a bit of extra cash to enjoy these,” McLoughlin said.

Be aware that braaiing and drinking of alcohol in the gardens is prohibited.

Dogs are also not permitted in the gardens.

McLoughlin is to have her garden on show for the first time.

The garden was shown years ago but then the gardener sadly died. It has not been on show since.

The name of the property, Badeboch, relates to a historic district in Scotland and means "the drowned land" or "submerged lands".

This is fitting, McLoughlin says. Despite it being named by previous owners, she loves its Scottish roots and enjoys every opportunity to visit there.

“It’s a well established garden and what makes it unique is that it has two ponds. There is a stream that is a continuation of the 39 Steps Falls.

"We can also enjoy the view of the three ‘hogs’ from there."

What work is involved to prepare your garden to be show ready?

“It’s a year-round commitment. An entire lifestyle.”

McLoughlin has two full-time gardeners who dedicate their work days to the upkeep of the garden.

“There will be a gratitude box which visitors may use to donate a gift to the gardeners. Of course, they do get paid so this is not obligatory.”