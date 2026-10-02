This year marks three decades since the formal establishment of the Strandloper Hiking Trail, one of South Africa’s most distinctive and enduring coastal walking experiences.

As the trail enters its fourth decade, it continues to embody the spirit of the original Strandlopers — walkers who move with the rhythm of the ocean, leaving only footprints while carrying forward a living connection to one of SA’s most spectacular and historically rich coastlines.

In June 1996, the Strandloper Ecotourism Board (SETB) was formed as a Section 21 non-profit company to develop and manage the trail, building on informal routes that the Wildlife and Environmental Society had pioneered in the 1980s.

What began as a community-supported revival has grown into a beloved 57-kilometre, four-day journey along the southern Wild Coast, stretching from the Strandloper Ecotourism Centre at Cape Morgan near Kei Mouth to Gonubie.

The trail winds through dramatic cliffs, ancient dune systems, secluded beaches, rocky shores, coastal forests, and peaceful estuaries — a constantly changing landscape that has drawn hikers for generations.

The name ‘Strandloper’ (Afrikaans-Dutch for ‘beach walker’) honours the way of life of those who have foraged, fished, and walked these shores for centuries, including San, Khoi, Gonaqua, and Xhosa people, as well as later shipwrecked sailors and settlers.

Ancient shell middens still visible along the route serve as quiet reminders of this deep human connection to the coastline.

Over the past 30 years the trail has remained true to its founding principles, promoting responsible ecotourism and a safe coastal hiking experience for all ages.

Overnight facilities provide basic but well-situated huts or partnered accommodation (including arrangements with the Haga-Haga Hotel), complete with braai areas, water, and ablutions. Groups of four to twelve hikers are accommodated, and the trail is clearly marked with distinctive white-on-green boot-print markers.

A key appeal remains its unique blend of solitude and accessibility. Hikers can experience the wild, empty beaches of the Wild Coast and still enjoy a pub lunch in a seaside village only an hour later.

River crossings at the Quko, Kwenxura, Kwelegha, and Gonubie require careful tide planning (tables are supplied with the permit), adding an element of adventure that rewards preparation.

The Strandloper Trail remains one of the more affordable multi-day wilderness experiences in SA, currently priced from R950 per person, with optional pre-trail overnight stays at the Enviro Centre (situated in the Cape Morgan Nature Reserve, Kei Mouth) and shuttle services are available. A shorter weekender option is also offered. The best weather typically falls between March and June, though the route can be walked year-round.

For bookings and further information, contact the Strandloper Hiking Trails team (Dominique [079 084 3300] and Dylan) at info@strandlopertrails.org.za or visit strandlopertrails.org.za.

Trail Management and Reservations - Dominique Kirsten 079 084 3300 and Dylan Rees 082 825 0624. Snr Coastal Ranger Johnson Mila 062 861 3642