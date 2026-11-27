For many South Africans, getting their day in court is not as simple as walking into a nearby building.

Travelling long distances, the cost of transport and the limited availability of courts can make pursuing a legal matter both expensive and difficult. Government is now taking steps to change this by reshaping the country's court system.

Section 34 of the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to have legal disputes decided fairly by a court or another independent and impartial forum. However, having this right on paper does not always mean that people can exercise it easily. In rural communities, particularly, access to higher courts can involve considerable travel and expense.

South Africa currently has 14 Provincial Divisions of the High Court, spread across the country. While magistrates' courts serve many communities, the geographical distance between High Courts and the people who need them remains a significant challenge.

In response, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has embarked on a programme to rationalise the country's court system, with the aim of making justice more accessible and improving the efficiency of court services.

A key part of this process was the establishment, in 2021, of a committee chaired by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke. The committee was tasked with reviewing court boundaries and judicial structures and recommending ways to bring justice closer to the communities that need it.

The resulting recommendations are being implemented in two phases.

Phase one: Making existing courts more accessible

The first phase, which commenced on 1 July 2026, focuses on expanding magisterial districts and sub-districts within the jurisdiction of High Courts. By adjusting existing court boundaries and making better use of current facilities, more people should be able to access higher-level judicial services without travelling as far.

The programme also aims to address staff shortages by increasing the number of judicial posts by 20%, subject to the necessary processes, and improving the guidelines for appointing acting judges.

Phase two: Bringing courts closer to communities

The second phase focuses on developing permanent local High Court seats. Existing magistrates' courts will be upgraded where possible, with new facilities built where necessary.

Five proposed local High Court seats have been identified in Palm Ridge (Gauteng), Welkom (Free State), Rustenburg (North West), Upington (Northern Cape) and Thembalethu (Western Cape).

There is also a proposal to relocate the main seat of the Eastern Cape High Court from Makhanda to Bhisho, although this will only proceed once the necessary stakeholder consultations have been completed. Another proposed development is a court in Kempton Park, close to OR Tambo International Airport.

Why does this matter?

A court system is only effective if people can realistically access it. For someone involved in a property dispute, family matter or other legal proceedings, the cost and time involved in travelling to court can add considerable pressure to an already difficult situation.

These reforms are therefore about more than redrawing boundaries or constructing new buildings. They are about making the constitutional right to justice meaningful in people's everyday lives.

While infrastructure, staffing and implementation challenges remain, bringing courts closer to communities is an important step towards a more accessible and effective justice system. Ultimately, access to justice should be determined by the merits of a person's case, not by where they live.