South Africa's annual consumer inflation climbed to 5.2% in October, matching its highest level in more than two years. The surge, largely driven by sharp increases in fuel and transport costs, poses a significant dilemma for the SA Reserve Bank ahead of its final interest rate announcement of the year.

While market consensus anticipates that the central bank will keep the repo rate steady at 7.25%, emerging price pressures in vegetables and other food categories have raised concerns about second-round inflationary effects on indebted households and businesses.