East London's Vincent Park, the Eastern Cape's oldest shopping mall, is poised to change hands after more than 50 years under Old Mutual's ownership. The historic retail landmark is included in an 18-property portfolio deal agreed with the JSE-listed Vukile Property Fund.

Valued at R911m within the broader R16.08bn transaction, the mall's pending sale marks a major turning point for the local community, raising key questions about future investment and management once the deal concludes.