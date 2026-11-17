DD BUSINESS DESK

South African households and businesses face an anxious wait, with the Reserve Bank weighing whether to hold borrowing costs steady or raise them again as inflationary pressures remain stubbornly elevated.

The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) meets on Thursday for its final interest-rate decision of the year, with economists divided over whether the latest easing in global oil prices gives it sufficient room to pause after two increases earlier in 2026.

The repo rate currently stands at 7.25%, following the committee's unanimous decision in September to raise it by 25 basis points.

The prime lending rate, which determines the benchmark cost of borrowing for many consumers and businesses, is 10.75%.

A further 25-basis-point increase would take the repo rate to 7.5% and prime to 11%, adding to pressure on households already contending with higher transport, food and other living costs, as well as businesses facing elevated operating and financing expenses.

There is, however, a growing argument for the Reserve Bank to pause and assess whether its previous increases have done enough to contain inflation.

The outlook has been complicated by the sharp rise in fuel prices following disruptions to global energy supplies.

SA's September consumer inflation rate edged up to 4.5% from 4.4% in August, with transport the biggest contributor. Fuel inflation was particularly pronounced, reflecting the impact of higher international oil prices and domestic fuel costs.

But the international oil-price picture has since become more favourable.

The recent decline in crude prices, together with relief from the general fuel levy, has strengthened the case for holding rates rather than adding another increase to the cost of credit.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop expects the MPC to leave rates unchanged, arguing that another increase is unlikely in the absence of evidence that higher fuel costs are feeding into broader, second-round price pressures.

Other economists believe the decision remains finely balanced. Nedbank has warned that a further increase cannot be ruled out, particularly if global interest-rate developments and a stronger US dollar put renewed pressure on the rand.

A weaker currency could make imported goods and production inputs more expensive, adding to inflation risks.

The next crucial indicator arrives on Wednesday, when Statistics SA publishes October's consumer price index, just a day before the MPC announces its decision.

Economists expect inflation to rise more sharply in October, reflecting the substantial increase in fuel prices during the month. Absa has forecast an annual rate of 5.2%, while Nedbank expects 5.6%.

The timing is significant. The October figure will provide a fresh indication of the extent to which the fuel-price shock has affected consumers, although it will arrive too late to be incorporated into the Reserve Bank's revised forecasts for Thursday's announcement.

The committee will also have to weigh the longer-term outlook rather than respond mechanically to one month's inflation reading.

In September, the Reserve Bank warned that inflation could remain elevated into 2027, with fuel and services prices among the risks, and said it remained committed to bringing inflation back to its 3% target.

The Bank is attempting to anchor inflation expectations around a lower level over time, rather than allow temporary price shocks to become embedded in wages, business costs and consumer prices.

The decision comes against a fragile economic backdrop. The Reserve Bank has projected economic growth of 1.2% for 2026, after revising its forecast down from 1.4%.

Higher borrowing costs can help restrain inflation, but they also weigh on household spending, investment and businesses' ability to finance expansion.

For indebted households, the difference between a pause and another increase is immediate.

Homeowners with variable-rate mortgages, vehicle-finance customers and businesses relying on credit will be watching closely for any indication that the tightening cycle has run its course.

The MPC is due to announce its decision at 3pm on Thursday.