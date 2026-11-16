Nelson Mandela Bay businesses could be entitled to substantial electricity tariff relief after the national energy regulator admitted in the Pretoria High Court that it had unlawfully approved municipal electricity tariffs containing significant errors.

The admission has placed the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) under scrutiny, with the court considering how to compensate businesses and other electricity users who paid inflated tariffs.

Five municipalities – Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Emfuleni and Madibeng – were affected by the dispute, which concerns 2025/26 tariffs.

The implications are particularly serious for the Eastern Cape, where Nelson Mandela Bay is the manufacturing heartland.

Excessive electricity costs threaten the global competitiveness of its industries, particularly automotive manufacturing, and the metro's ability to attract investment.

According to Moneyweb, businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay paid 76% more for electricity than it cost the municipality to supply it during the financial year.

The applicants want the unlawful tariff approvals set aside and are seeking retrospective credits, with interest if repayment is delayed, or temporary alternative tariffs while Nersa recalculates the charges.

The dispute echoes a separate electricity battle in Buffalo City, where residents and ratepayers have already waited a year for the practical benefits of a High Court victory over the metro's network and service charges.

In November 2025, acting Bhisho High Court judge Ntsikelelo Mtshabe ruled that a council resolution introducing the charges was unconstitutional and ordered it reviewed and set aside.

The charges, introduced in July 2024, included monthly fees of R376 for prepaid customers and R660 for postpaid consumers.

BCM applied for leave to appeal in January. The applicants intend opposing the application but a hearing date has not yet been set. The original judgment found that residents had not been properly informed or given an opportunity to participate in the decision.

The two cases involve different legal questions, but both expose the difficulties consumers face when challenging municipal electricity charges – and the gap between winning a court case and obtaining actual relief.

In the Nersa matter, the regulator has conceded that it approved municipal tariff applications containing significant errors without adequately checking the underlying calculations.

Judge RG Tolmay has questioned how consumers can be protected from repeated unlawful tariff decisions and costly litigation.

She has raised the possibility of appointing an independent expert to calculate the overcharges and credits due, with court supervision to ensure the remedy is implemented.

For Nelson Mandela Bay, the stakes extend well beyond potential refunds.

Business chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen has warned that electricity has become the biggest expense for many manufacturers, exceeding even wages, salaries and logistics. This threatens the viability of businesses competing in international markets, where SA once enjoyed an advantage through relatively affordable power.

The metro's own electricity finances are also under pressure. Van Huyssteen said it had lost R1.7bn through vandalism, electricity theft and billing failures in the previous financial year, with losses expected to reach R1.9bn this year.

She said Nersa had overall accountability for overseeing tariff approvals and argued that electricity revenue should be ring-fenced for maintaining and improving the network rather than plugging funding gaps elsewhere in the municipal budget.