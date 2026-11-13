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Embassies and enterprises hit worldwide as tech giant works to stabilise infrastructure

Microsoft battles global Outlook outage, rules out signs of malicious activity

Elevated server demand causes worldwide chaos for businesses and government offices

2 min read

Microsoft has ruled out malicious activity following a massive global outage that left millions of users worldwide unable to access essential services, including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot.

The widespread disruption was triggered by severe infrastructure overloads, affecting businesses and government entities across more than 70 countries as engineers worked urgently to restore full connectivity.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • A major cloud outage disrupted key Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, across 74 countries.
  • Microsoft confirmed there is no evidence of cyberattacks or malicious activity, attributing the incident to elevated server loads.
  • Government bodies and international embassies, including New Zealand's foreign ministry, experienced severe communication delays.
  • Initial mitigation attempts failed to deliver expected results, prompting engineers to deploy alternative capacity solutions.
  • Telemetry later showed signs of gradual recovery in several regions, although full restoration was still pending.
Picture: AI-generated illustration

Microsoft said on Thursday it was not aware of any malicious activity behind a major global outage affecting Outlook, Teams and its Copilot AI assistant, as efforts to restore services continued to encounter difficulties.

The hours-long disruption, which the technology giant attributed to increased demand on its infrastructure, affected users in 74 countries and territories, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

Businesses and government departments were among those affected, with users around the world reporting difficulties accessing email and other Microsoft 365 services.

"As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident. We will continue to treat this incident with urgency and priority until full resolution," Microsoft said.

The company acknowledged that initial attempts to restore services had not produced the expected results and that engineers were exploring alternative solutions.

"We've monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they're not taking as expected," Microsoft said on X.

"We're identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity," it added, without indicating when services would be fully restored.

Microsoft initially said it was investigating reports of disruptions in the Americas, but later confirmed that the problem appeared to be affecting "Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region."

The company's cloud-based Microsoft 365 subscription service includes widely used applications such as Outlook and Teams.

"We've determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors," Microsoft said.

"We're aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact," it added.

Downdetector reported that the disruption had spread globally within an hour, affecting Microsoft products across 74 countries and territories.

A map published by the outage monitoring service showed reports from users across the Americas and parts of Europe, Asia and Africa.

In New Zealand, the foreign ministry warned that its communications had been affected, including those of diplomatic missions around the world.

Its "ability to receive emails has been affected by the global Microsoft outage. This also impacts all New Zealand Embassies, Consulates and Representative Offices around the world," the ministry said in a notice.

Thousands of users also reported problems accessing Teams and Copilot, according to Downdetector.

As the outage continued, Microsoft issued a series of updates detailing attempts to restore connectivity, including efforts to redirect user traffic away from affected servers.

Shortly after 11pm, the company reported that it was "observing limited recovery" as engineers worked to ease pressure on its infrastructure.

"As capacity is restored, users may experience a gradual recovery as their clients reconnect," Microsoft said.

Downdetector subsequently recorded a sharp decline in disruption reports from users in Washington and Hong Kong at around 4.50am GMT, although Microsoft had not confirmed a full restoration of services.