Shoprite shareholders push back against R176m incentive plan for CEO

Shoprite shareholders have delivered a sharp rebuke to a proposed multimillion-rand incentive scheme for chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht. Almost half of the retailer's ordinary shareholders voted against the arrangement at the group's annual general meeting, exposing mounting frustration over executive pay packages.
Despite the significant revolt, the resolution was successfully pushed through thanks to the retailer's dual-class share structure, which grants outsized voting power to founder Christo Wiese. The outcome underscores the sharp limits facing investor dissent in companies with weighted voting rights.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Nearly half of Shoprite's ordinary shareholders, 46.19%, voted against a lucrative new share plan for CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
- The executive share scheme grants Engelbrecht 525,000 performance shares valued at more than R176m.
- The resolution ultimately passed after high-voting deferred shares held by founder Christo Wiese lifted total support to 70.91%.
- Wiese's deferred shares represent about 32.2% of total voting rights, despite his holding only 10.68% of the company's ordinary shares.
- The contentious vote marks an early test of South Africa's amended Companies Act, which introduced binding shareholder votes on executive pay.
- The new incentive follows a 35.4% surge in Engelbrecht's total remuneration to R117.8m for the 2026 financial year.