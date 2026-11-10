Shoprite shareholders push back against R176m incentive plan for CEO

Shoprite shareholders have delivered a sharp rebuke to a proposed multimillion-rand incentive scheme for chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht. Almost half of the retailer's ordinary shareholders voted against the arrangement at the group's annual general meeting, exposing mounting frustration over executive pay packages.

Despite the significant revolt, the resolution was successfully pushed through thanks to the retailer's dual-class share structure, which grants outsized voting power to founder Christo Wiese. The outcome underscores the sharp limits facing investor dissent in companies with weighted voting rights.