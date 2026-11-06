Banking on small business: what SA's big 5 offer entrepreneurs

Daily Dispatch business desk

SA's major retail banks are competing aggressively for the business of small, medium and micro enterprises with packages that extend beyond everyday transactional accounts.

However, entrepreneurs and small business owners need to look past headline monthly maintenance fees to evaluate the true cost of doing business.

While institutions like Standard Bank, FNB, Absa, Nedbank and Capitec each promote tailored funding, non-financial support, and training programmes, eligibility requirements and regional accessibility can vary significantly.

Finding the right banking partner requires a careful assessment of transactional tariffs, borrowing feasibility and genuine developmental support.

The range of services goes beyond ordinary transactional accounts to include business loans and specialised payment facilities to training, mentorship and supplier-development programmes and packages.

But the offers differ considerably, and a low-cost bank account does not necessarily mean easier access to finance.

A comparison of the published offerings of Standard Bank, FNB, Absa, Nedbank and Capitec shows that each has positioned its small-business services differently, with varying account costs, qualifying conditions and additional support.

This is the starting point for a series of Daily Dispatch business desk investigations into the relationship between banks and small businesses.









Monthly fee

For a new business watching every rand, the monthly account fee is an obvious starting point.

FNB's First Business Zero account has no monthly account fee and is aimed at qualifying sole proprietors with annual turnover of up to R1m. Its Gold Business account, for businesses with turnover of up to R5m, starts at R49 a month.

Absa's Business Evolve Lite account costs R50 a month and is aimed at registered businesses with annual turnover of up to R1.5m.

Nedbank offers qualifying sole proprietors and single-director businesses with turnover below R1m a Startup Bundle with no monthly maintenance fee for the first two years. Its small-business pay-as-you-use account is listed at R80 a month.

Capitec charges R50 a month for its business account for registered companies, while its Entrepreneur Account for sole proprietors has no additional monthly fee.

Standard Bank's MyMoBiz Plus account is aimed at businesses with annual turnover of up to R5m. Its published monthly fee is R175, with a package of included electronic payments and selected cash services.

These prices are not directly interchangeable. Account features, included transactions and additional charges differ, and businesses need to consider the full tariff schedule rather than the monthly fee alone. Cash deposits, electronic transfers, immediate payments and merchant services can all add to the cost of running an account.





Credit options

The banks also offer different routes to finance.

Standard Bank advertises business loans, overdrafts, revolving credit and debtor finance. FNB's funding options include business loans, overdrafts and asset-based finance. Absa offers a range that includes term lending, overdrafts, contract finance and asset finance.

Nedbank provides small-business funding solutions, while Capitec advertises business term loans, overdrafts, vehicle and asset finance, as well as other financing options.

The availability of these products, however, should not be confused with guaranteed access to credit.

Eligibility, affordability assessments, credit histories, business performance and security requirements all influence whether an application succeeds.

The banks' published product information does not provide a consistent basis for comparing their approval rates or the actual borrowing costs faced by SMMEs.





Beyond banking

Support beyond banking is another area of differentiation.

FNB's Fundaba platform provides business-learning content, while its wider business offering includes payment solutions and access to a business marketplace.

Absa advertises enterprise and supplier-development initiatives, including mentorship, training and opportunities to connect businesses with procurement markets.

Nedbank's SimplyBiz platform provides business resources and support, alongside its relationship-banking offering.

Standard Bank provides business resources and banking support, while Capitec offers digital business services and access to business bankers for company clients.

For small businesses, these services can be valuable, particularly where owners lack access to specialist financial, management or marketing advice.

But the scale of participation, the amount invested in these programmes and the results achieved are not readily comparable from the banks' public product information.

The Eastern Cape dimension is also important. A national product may be available to a business in East London, Mthatha or a rural district, but access to a branch, relationship banker, finance or supplier-development opportunity may be very different from one area to another.





Watch this space

The business desk has asked the five institutions for more detailed figures on their SMME reach, lending, loan approval and rejection rates, borrowing costs, enterprise-development spending and the number of businesses and jobs their programmes have helped sustain.

Particular attention will be paid to how much of this support reaches the Eastern Cape, and whether smaller businesses outside major urban centres have a fair chance of accessing it.

A separate investigation will drill into the increasingly blurred boundaries between financial institutions, cellphone companies and retail groups. As these businesses forge partnerships around payments, digital services, customer data and financial products, a bigger question emerges: who will own the small-business customer's financial relationship in future — the bank, the mobile operator or the retailer?

For entrepreneurs, these developments could open new routes to payments, finance and markets. But whether they translate into more affordable services and meaningful opportunities for small businesses remains to be established.