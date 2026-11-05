BCM's crown for spend per resident slips

A new analysis by Statistics South Africa reveals significant disparities in municipal infrastructure investment across the country, measuring how much local governments spend on fixed assets per resident. While the Eastern Cape and Buffalo City initially ranked near the top in 2022 capital expenditure, updated figures demonstrate fluctuating performance among major metros.

Nationally, municipal capital spending averaged R910 per person in 2022, yet urban centres far outpaced underfunded rural areas. Although capital expenditure per person offers a valuable benchmark for voters assessing local government delivery, experts caution that spending alone does not guarantee project completion or quality service.