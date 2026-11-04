Tribute to the driving force behind a nationwide network of 150 dealerships and rental hubs
CMH CEO Jebb McIntosh dies after nearly five decades at the helm
Veteran business leader guided the JSE-listed motor group since 1976
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Jebb McIntosh, the long-standing group chief executive of South African automotive giant Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), has passed away at the age of five decades of service to the company. The JSE-listed group confirmed his death on Tuesday, paying tribute to an industry titan who remained actively at the helm of the business until his final day.
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CMH announced the passing of long-serving group chief executive Jebb McIntosh on Monday, 2 November.
McIntosh served on the board of the JSE-listed automotive group from 1976, dedicating nearly five decades to expanding the company.
Chairman James Dixon praised McIntosh as a business icon whose sharp acumen and attention to detail left an enduring legacy.
Under his stewardship, CMH expanded to encompass 102 motor dealerships and 51 car rental locations across South Africa.
The board and executive leadership conveyed their deepest condolences to McIntosh's wife, Liz, and their extended family.
Jebb McIntosh, CEO of Combined Motor Holdings FACEBOOK
Jebb McIntosh, the long-serving group chief executive of Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), died on Monday, November 2.
The JSE-listed group announced his death in a statement on Tuesday, saying McIntosh had dedicated his life to building the business and had served on its board since 1976.
“For those in the motor industry, Jebb and CMH were synonymous,” the company said, adding that his knowledge of the industry and guidance would be sorely missed.
CMH chairman James Dixon said McIntosh had been at work, directing the activities of the group, until the day he died. He described him as a business icon whose acumen, attention to detail and ability to navigate complexity had left an enduring legacy.
CMH is one of South Africa’s major motor retail groups, with a network of dealerships representing several vehicle brands, as well as car rental operations. Its interests include 102 motor dealerships and 51 rental outlets, according to a report by Moneyweb.
McIntosh’s death marks the end of a remarkable association with a business he helped build over five decades. He is survived by his wife, Liz, their children and their families.
The board and management extended their condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. - DDR