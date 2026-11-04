CMH CEO Jebb McIntosh dies after nearly five decades at the helm

Jebb McIntosh, the long-serving group chief executive of Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), died on Monday, November 2.

The JSE-listed group announced his death in a statement on Tuesday, saying McIntosh had dedicated his life to building the business and had served on its board since 1976.

“For those in the motor industry, Jebb and CMH were synonymous,” the company said, adding that his knowledge of the industry and guidance would be sorely missed.

CMH chairman James Dixon said McIntosh had been at work, directing the activities of the group, until the day he died. He described him as a business icon whose acumen, attention to detail and ability to navigate complexity had left an enduring legacy.

CMH is one of South Africa’s major motor retail groups, with a network of dealerships representing several vehicle brands, as well as car rental operations. Its interests include 102 motor dealerships and 51 rental outlets, according to a report by Moneyweb.

McIntosh’s death marks the end of a remarkable association with a business he helped build over five decades. He is survived by his wife, Liz, their children and their families.