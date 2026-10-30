Buffalo City businesses take top honours in entrepreneurship programme

Do Impossibles Enterprise, a local tech firm specialising in smart agriculture and property management, has claimed top honours in The Entrepreneur 2026 Buffalo City Edition. The initiative celebrated innovation and commercial readiness among established enterprises following an intensive 10-week business acceleration programme.

Organised by the Border-Kei Chamber of Business in partnership with ACSA and the iLembe Chamber of Commerce, the programme concluded with an exhibition at Ronnie’s Motors, spotlighting dynamic solutions ranging from music industry platforms to technical skills development.