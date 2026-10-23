Eastern Cape business incubator Propella has been named Incubation Champion of the Year 2026 at the African Startup Ecosystem Builders Summit in Johannesburg. The prestigious award celebrates initiatives that successfully guide early-stage innovators through idea validation, market entry, and sustainable enterprise development.

Operating across green technology, clean innovation, and digital transformation, the incubator continues to strengthen regional support systems. Its portfolio includes ground-breaking local enterprises such as Prosthetic Engineering Technologies, DreamTech Engineering, and Sobane General Trading.