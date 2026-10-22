Inspired by childhood memories of his mother's struggle to afford basic cleaning products on a tight household budget, entrepreneur Luzuko Memela, now 22, has built a flourishing detergent manufacturing business in the Eastern Cape village of KwaNikhwe.

Since founding Luckzin Detergents in January 2023, Memela has grown the operation from door-to-door bucket sales into a certified brand supplying local supermarkets and creating vital employment opportunities within his community.