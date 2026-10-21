A Fort Beaufort tuckshop has been ordered to change its registered name after a challenge by leisure giant Sun International, which argued that the name could confuse customers and infringe its trademark.

The Companies Tribunal granted the application against Sun City Tuckshop (Pty) Ltd, registered at Main Street in Bofolo, Fort Beaufort, after the business failed to oppose the proceedings.

In its order, dated September 28, the Tribunal directed the company to choose a new name that does not conflict with the Companies Act.

It was given 60 calendar days from receipt of the order to comply.

If it fails to do so, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission must replace its name with its registration number until the company complies.

Sun International approached the Tribunal on April 9 after attempts to resolve the dispute amicably failed, according to the ruling.

The tuckshop was given until May 14 to respond but did not do so.

The dispute centred on the use of “Sun City”, the name associated with Sun International’s well-known resort.

The group argued that the similarity could lead members of the public to believe the tuckshop was connected to its business.

The Tribunal accepted the application and ordered the name change.

The ruling does not establish when the tuckshop received the order, so the precise date by which it must change its name could not be confirmed.

The company could not be reached for comment by publication deadline. -- DDR