A Fort Beaufort tuckshop has been ordered by the Companies Tribunal to drop the name 'Sun City' after hospitality giant Sun International raised trademark infringement concerns. The leisure group argued that the business's registered name could mislead consumers into believing the shop was affiliated with its flagship North West resort.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- The Companies Tribunal ordered Sun City Tuckshop (Pty) Ltd in Fort Beaufort to change its registered name.
- Sun International challenged the registration over trademark infringement and potential consumer confusion.
- The tuckshop did not oppose the proceedings after amicable settlement attempts failed.
- The business has 60 calendar days from receiving the order to choose a compliant replacement name.
- Failure to comply will prompt the CIPC to replace the tuckshop's name with its registration number.