Nzimande champions innovation at ELIDZ

Science, technology & innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has called for deeper collaboration between government, industry, and academia to turn research into tangible economic value during a visit to the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ). Nzimande highlighted that Special Economic Zones must drive modern productivity by accelerating the adoption of advanced manufacturing, robotics, and artificial intelligence among local suppliers.

Established in 2014, the ELIDZ Science and Technology Park stands as South Africa's only fully integrated innovation park within a Special Economic Zone. With initiatives spanning prototyping, skills development, and digital incubation, leaders emphasise that these partnerships are critical for empowering young South Africans to build the industries of tomorrow.