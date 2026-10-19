How a minimarket owner turned a crisis into an award-winning franchise

Davidson joined OK Franchise and opened OK MiniMark Vincent in 2022, beginning a new chapter that has since seen the store earn multiple accolades while establishing itself as a trusted member of the local community.
With OK Franchise being part of the Shoprite Group, OK MiniMark Vincent benefits from the buying power, reliable stock availability and retail systems of Africa’s largest retailer.
“Being part of such a large retail ecosystem is an incredible advantage, but at the same time the franchise model allows us to run the store independently and put our own stamp on the customer experience,” says Davidson.
In the Vincent area, competition is fierce. Davidson believes his store's strength lies in consistently delivering a clean shopping environment, quality fresh produce, homemade-style grab-and-go meals and a carefully selected range of everyday essentials.
Behind every stocked shelf are long hours, hands-on staff training, and relentless attention to value and detail.
“Retail never sleeps,” Davidson adds. “Most customers see the open doors and full shelves; they don’t see the hard work that makes it possible.”
What customers experience every day is a store that feels like it belongs to the community.
Together with his son James, co-owner and manager of the store, and the wider team, Davidson has built genuine relationships with the people of Vincent.
He says they see themselves as neighbours first and retailers second, a mindset that has helped earn the trust and loyalty of the local community.
In a town where word travels fast, that personal approach has become one of the store’s greatest strengths.
This performance was recognised at the OK Franchise Awards in 2025 when they were named OK MiniMark Franchise of the Year, an accolade that speaks to the standards, service and community spirit Davidson has made central to everything the store does.
And this year, Davidson and his team are once again nominated for the coveted award.
If you ask Davidson about his future plans, he says the goal is to increase the size of the store, and expand the product offering while never losing the personal touch that keeps customers coming back.
Over the longer term he is also working on opening more OK Franchise stores .
While he values being able to run his own business, having the backing of OK Franchise gives him the confidence to keep innovating.
“The support from the franchise team has been invaluable. We benefit from decades of retail knowledge, and they’re always there with fresh ideas and practical support to help us improve.”
At OK MiniMark Vincent, the tagline Owners you can count on is not just a saying. For William Davidson, it truly is a way of life. -- DDC